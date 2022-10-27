Holloway Raises Cattle, Runs Business

Gene Holloway of Newton County has been a McDonald County cattleman and business owner for many years.

He raises mixed-breed cattle, mostly limousin, he said. He has owned cattle since he was about 15 years old. He grew up on a farm in Anderson.

"It was lots of work. I enjoyed it," he said, adding he enjoyed being around the animals, taking care of them and watching them grow.

He grew up with four brothers. When the boys graduated from the eighth grade, his parents gave each of them a heifer calf, and that was how he got started in cattle, he said. His parents, Ted and Marie Holloway, raised cattle and hogs.

Holloway has about 25 cows and 17 to 18 calves from newborn to five or six months old. He owns part of the family farm he grew up on and also has cattle on land he owns where he lives south of Neosho. A nephew helps with the cattle in Anderson, and Holloway takes care of the ones near his home.

As for the challenges of raising cattle, he said, to begin with, there is not a lot of profit in it.

"You've got to want to do it," he said. "Weather is a big factor. This year was challenging with drought."

Due to the drought, the grass for the cows was thin, and he had to supplement their diet with hay, he said.

The rewards of the job include being around the animals and being a part of the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association, in which he gets to visit with other cattlemen, he said.

In addition to farming, Holloway has been a business owner for many years. He opened a video store in Anderson in 1984 that he ran until 2014. Business declined because of streaming services, and he had to close, he said. That year, he purchased The Pit Stop in Anderson. He and his wife Pamela both work there several hours a week.

He said he enjoys meeting new people at the business and keeping busy. There is a lot of work to be done between working with employees, keeping the fuel and inventory stocked, etc. The pandemic made a lot of items unavailable, which was a challenge, he said.

"I have some good employees. Some very, very good employees. Most have been with us since 2014," he said.

He added that his family farm has a mobile home park on it that he takes care of, and he has owned Anderson Mini Storage since 1995.