Goodman PD Sees Continued Growth

GOODMAN -- Goodman Police Department has seen continued growth within the department as well as the community this past year.

In May, Officer Prestyn Kalgren graduated from the academy and became the city's third full-time officer.

Chief Adam Miller noted that the transition from the academy to the streets could be challenging, but said that Kalgren had done a great job adapting to the new environment and, often, unpredictable experiences.

"I love interacting with the community," Kalgren said.

Miller said, in no particular order, narcotics, reports of domestic assault and theft are the most common crimes they encounter on a day-to-day basis.

More recently, per requests from residents and the council, officers have devoted attention to enforcing ordinances regarding the appearance, safety, and general upkeep of properties in the city.

In the last year, the department responded to 2,084 calls for services within the jurisdiction and provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies 75 times.