Goodman Discusses Main Street Overhaul

GOODMAN -- Main Street in Goodman is due for an overhaul and the community seems to support the movement.

"One thing we can all agree on, is everybody wants to see change," said resident and city council member Beth Hallmark.

More than a dozen storefronts decorate the route. Of those, three are occupied as homes with no business operating in the building, and more are no longer viable for use. There are a few businesses, such as a second-hand store, that hold space on Main Street, but they don't bring in a steady stream of income or foot traffic.

Hallmark noted that, according to city ordinance, storefronts cannot be inhabited as residences unless there is a business operating out of the same structure. This leaves those residents and the council at a bit of an impasse that will need to be addressed as time goes on.

The city council recently pursued a $500,000 grant to revitalize the former Drug Store on Main Street but quickly found that taking on a project of that scale for one property would require the venture to be incredibly profitable.

Another setback centers around the fact that many of the buildings share common walls and may contain asbestos, which makes some restoration aspects more challenging.

While many of the neglected buildings were vacated and left to nature, Hallmark noted that at least two of the vacant structures are a result of growth. Both the Post Office and the Goodman State Bank outgrew their previous buildings on Main Street and expanded to other locations.

Without a clear vision of what would most benefit Goodman, Hallmark said she would like to hear from the public about what is a top priority in town.

Darrell Sarratt, a resident and former mayor, would like to see Main Street return to the bustling epicenter of his memory. He recounted visiting Main Street on Saturday morning as a child and his mother having to fight for a parking spot.

Tiffany Jordan-Jennings, a lifelong resident and a member of the Betterment Club, said she would like to see a farmer's market, a park, a walking path or a food truck court established in the vacant lots on the east end of Main Street.

"I just want to see it cleaned up and to make it more family-friendly," Jordan-Jennings said.

Just a few empty buildings

Parker's Drug Store was originally built by Henry and Ethel Phillips, proprietors for a number of years until they sold their building to Ethel and Phil Barclay. The Phillips later bought the building back and then resold it to Roy and Mable Cox. The Coxes then sold it to Doc and Faye Parker in 1954. Now, the building sits empty.

Goodman State Bank -- the first bank of Goodman was established in November of 1911 by Nathan Thrasher. It was located a few doors west of the present location in a building that burned in the fire of February 1954. The current building is reported to have been moved to Goodman from Splitlog on a flat car and was formerly occupied by Fred Friend's Store. This building too sits intact but vacant.