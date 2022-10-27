Firefighters Teach Fire Safety

STELLA -- Members of the Stella Rural Fire Department were unable to meet this year for a group photo for the Protect and Serve special section; however, a handful of Stella firefighters gave a fire safety presentation on Oct. 11 at Rocky Comfort Elementary School.

Firefighter Kurt Williams talked to students about having a meeting place for the family in case of a fire, changing smoke detector batteries in the fall and spring and other fire safety measures, including "stop, drop and roll." Students had the opportunity to see a fire truck, and one firefighter wore bunker gear so students could learn not to be afraid of a firefighter.

Fire Chief Eric Norris discussed how the department's year has gone.

He said the department would have about 330 to 340 calls this year, which is on par with a typical year. Like most departments, he said, Stella responds to a lot of medical calls. This is important because of the response time of ambulances, which respond from Anderson or Noel, he said. Most of the time, firefighters arrive before the ambulance, and it is important that they can respond to a medical emergency, he said.

The department has responded to fires and traffic accidents and also provides mutual aid to neighboring departments, he said.

This is Stella's second full year to have tax revenue income and, he said, before voters approved the tax district, the department held public meetings to discuss what kinds of things the revenue would provide. He said the department told residents it needed to update its fleet of trucks, do some mechanical work, get new gear for the firefighters and update its communications system.

"We've continued to put the plan in place that we sold to our citizens," he said.

However, he said, the only problem is that equipment has to be replaced over time. Bunker gear is only rated for 10 years, and radios are a bit like cell phones, in that as soon as they are purchased, a better one is released.

With the tax revenue the department has been able to purchase new bunker gear for all firefighters, he said. There are 28 firefighters on the roster. Through a federal grant, the department acquired new SCBAs, and through another grant, it received new extrication equipment for vehicle accidents, he said. A Newton County grant provided 14 new radios and made it possible to update the repeater system, which boosts the radio throughout the fire department's area, he said.

The department has a full fleet of 11 vehicles to cover its 138 square miles out of four stations, a portion of which is in Newton County, he said. This year the department put tires on a lot of its trucks and performed other repairs to increase efficiency, he added.

Norris said the department always visits the schools during Fire Prevention Week, the second week of October, the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire.