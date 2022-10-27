Emergency Management Receives Boat Donation

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Office of Emergency Management recently received a donation of a boat and a truck.

Director Gregg Sweeten said Newton County Dive and Rescue disbanded and called his office in June and asked if he could use a boat and a truck to pull it with. The 17-foot boat has a jet motor, which Sweeten said is always needed for flooding and water rescue. It also came with extra life vests, an inflatable rescue board and a side scan sonar unit that can be used for making recovery of drowning victims, he said. The boat also has running lights and a remote-controlled spotlight for rescues in the dark, which the agency has not had before. The truck is a 2002 Dodge pickup.

"In the past, we had to rely on outside resources. We didn't have enough boats when we had a flood," Sweeten said.

The agency has recently been working on cyber threats, he said.

"Our Homeland Security Committee has hired a cyber security specialist," he said. "We're an ever-changing agency. We have to adapt and go with the events that are going on."

However, the mission remains the same -- prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies, he said.

He said the office tries to have redundancy in place. If it loses internet, cellular is the backup. If it loses satellite, it can fall back on the outdoor antenna. If the radio system in the county fails, the statewide system is available, he said.

Sweeten has been the director of the agency since December 1995. He has 37 years of law enforcement experience and 28 years of firefighting experience. He is also a certified C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team) trainer and has trained more than 140 people in emergency response.

Residents may, at no cost, sign up for text, phone and email alerts through the agency. Go to the portal at https://mcdonald.genasys.com/ and set up an account. A home address is needed for location-specific alerting information. The agency uses this system for weather warnings, weather events, information such as road closures and important information it needs to get to the public.