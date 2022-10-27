MCDONALD COUNTY — Do you know these WWII McDonald County veterans? They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, they sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 80 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names that go with these heroes' faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize these people, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Do you know these WWII McDonald County veterans? They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, they sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 80 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names that go with these heroes' faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize these people, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

Print Headline: Do you recognize these McDonald County WWII veterans?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content