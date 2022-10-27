Circuit Clerk Reports On Changes

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County Circuit Clerk Tanya Lewis said, by the end of October, renovations on the courthouse will hopefully be complete.

The collector and assessor have moved to another building, leaving room that can be put to other uses, she said. The county commissioners had the idea to make the courthouse a judicial center, housing the prosecutor, juvenile office, treatment court administrator, circuit clerk and courtrooms. There will soon be more space and seating for people waiting for court, she said, along with conference rooms for attorneys and a secure area where inmates can talk to their attorneys.

Starting next year in July, she said, the public will be able to access documents on Case.net. Case.net is a website that allows the public to search Missouri court records including docket entries, parties, judgments and charges. She added the circuit clerk's office has a public access terminal that members of the public can use to look up such entries.

Lewis also has three new employees this year, Mandy Meador, Tabitha Blevins and Connie Tomlin. They have all been with the office less than a year and they all came to the office within a few weeks of one another, she said. That has been challenging because there have been so many different aspects of the job for them to learn and be trained on, she said.

The circuit clerk's office, for a couple of years, has had a new jury system that the public may not be aware of, she said. It allows the office to reach jurors via text and email rather than having to call each one if there is a change in a court date, for example. It also allows potential jurors to update their information online rather than having to mail it in, she said.

Lewis is in the fourth year of her first four-year term as circuit clerk. She has been with the court for 28 years and has worked for the county for 29 years.