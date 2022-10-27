Chamber’s Economic Development Committee Focusing on Shopping Local

PINEVILLE -- The Economic Development Committee, a committee within the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, and McDonald County Commissioners are pushing community members to shop locally.

Luap McKeever, Economic Development Committee chair, said the goal of the committee is to boost the economy in McDonald County.

"It's a committee that's been tasked with boosting the overall economy in the county," McKeever said. "Whether that's bringing in new businesses, soliciting new workforce, soliciting new businesses into the county, or growing our current businesses."

McKeever said, when he learned how roads are paid for in the county, he was floored, noting he wasn't aware of what taxes funded such improvements.

"It floored me when I found out that it's our sales tax that funds things like our roads, bridge repairs, law enforcement, the sheriff, 911 services -- that's all funded by sales tax," McKeever said, pointing out that he discovered the source of the funding seven years ago. "I was under the assumption that it was property tax or real estate tax."

McKeever said upon his research into the topic that he discovered that 7 to 8 out of 10 people are unaware of where funding for such programs comes from, unaware that they're paid for by sales tax.

"Personal property taxes and real estate taxes, those are used for things like fire departments, and schools, and libraries. None of that goes into the roads," McKeever said. "Well, the number one issue for citizens in the county for the last ten years running has been roads."

McKeever said the Economic Development Committee's goal is to grow the local economy by promoting local shopping. McKeever said he hopes to see a 10% boost in McDonald County's economy through the project.

McKeever said shopping local will help the economy and help improve infrastructure through sales tax, although not all sales tax goes straight to the roads.

"The message that we want to get out for everybody is to make a conscious effort to shop in the county first when you can," McKeever said, providing Jane Walmart as an example.

McKeever said sales tax from the county is divided four ways.

"A lot of folks don't realize the tax breakdown," McKeever said. "For every dollar that we spend in the county, only $0.02 stays in the county, it takes a lot of money to make a difference. And that $0.02 is divided four ways, so only a half a cent of that goes to road and bridge repair."

McKeever encourages local shopping, especially noting the upcoming holiday season. The Economic Development Committee will start this project by distributing fliers and will soon showcase local businesses online.