Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Oct. 28. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Banner Church of the Nazarene

Banner Church of the Nazarene will host a fall festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m, Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be games, a cake walk, pumpkin painting, pony rides, face painting, family photo booth, costume contest (no scary costumes, only fun costumes), hayride, and a bonfire with hotdogs and more. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road, Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Banner Church of the Nazarene will host its second annual "Christ and Crafts Holiday Event" from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Admission is free. There will be arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, and more available for purchase. Host speaker Charlene Bergen will share a short devotional message on "How to Make the Most of the Holidays."

Bunker Hill Quilt Club

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will host Lunch on the Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, Monday, Oct. 31. The menu will be broccoli cheese soup, ham and beans, or chicken noodle soup, cornbread, homemade desserts, and tea.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.