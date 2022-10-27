This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 2

Skyler Ryan Peters, 31, Decatur, Ark., possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuna/synthetic cannabinoid

Lester Leroy Smith, 55, Noel, possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuna/synthetic cannabinoid

Oct. 3

Brice W. Allison, 36, Anderson, domestic assault

Jesse Lee Cook, 41, Rogers, Ark., operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Joshua James Gelinas, 37, Afton, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Monica Lynette Jenkins, 41, Jane, driving while revoked/suspended

Brandy Diane Laughard, 43, Anderson, peace disturbance

Jacob Tyler Long, 28, Granby, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Alexis Sanchez-Estrada, 18, Southwest City, domestic assault, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Oct. 4

Ricky Sean Gonce, 54, Goodman, failed to register vehicle

Roberto Edward Ramirez, 26, Joplin, parole violation

Oct. 5

Ronnie Joe Byford, 37, Shell Knob, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident

Giorgi Giorgadze, 41, Brooklyn, N.Y., operate as an inter-state fuel user without being licensed as such, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

S.J. Jospeh, 19, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated

Oct. 6

Marrisa N. Cramer, 28, Vinita, Okla., failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operate motor owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsbility, operate motor vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility

Michael James Marchu-Tec, 32, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked, suspended

Delores A. Sebastian, 33, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child