This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct. 2
Skyler Ryan Peters, 31, Decatur, Ark., possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuna/synthetic cannabinoid
Lester Leroy Smith, 55, Noel, possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuna/synthetic cannabinoid
Oct. 3
Brice W. Allison, 36, Anderson, domestic assault
Jesse Lee Cook, 41, Rogers, Ark., operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Joshua James Gelinas, 37, Afton, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Monica Lynette Jenkins, 41, Jane, driving while revoked/suspended
Brandy Diane Laughard, 43, Anderson, peace disturbance
Jacob Tyler Long, 28, Granby, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Alexis Sanchez-Estrada, 18, Southwest City, domestic assault, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Oct. 4
Ricky Sean Gonce, 54, Goodman, failed to register vehicle
Roberto Edward Ramirez, 26, Joplin, parole violation
Oct. 5
Ronnie Joe Byford, 37, Shell Knob, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident
Giorgi Giorgadze, 41, Brooklyn, N.Y., operate as an inter-state fuel user without being licensed as such, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.
S.J. Jospeh, 19, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated
Oct. 6
Marrisa N. Cramer, 28, Vinita, Okla., failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operate motor owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsbility, operate motor vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility
Michael James Marchu-Tec, 32, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person
Tyler Matthew Parmele, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked, suspended
Delores A. Sebastian, 33, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child