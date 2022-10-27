911 Center Installs New Phone System

Lisa McCool-Rataczak, director of the McDonald County 911 Center, reported the center replaced its phone system early this year.

The new system is more redundant, has more features and is more customizable to the individual, making the screen more comfortable to look at for 12 hours for the dispatcher, she said.

The center had an average year for turnover, with three new dispatchers joining the team. A new position was also added, and shifts were expanded during the busy summer season, she said. The center typically has 14 dispatchers but had 16 during the summer months.

Call volume was high this year, which McCool-Rataczak attributes to the heat and drought fueling tempers. She said there were a lot of calls for fights at the river. Domestic calls increased, and she believes the heat contributed to those as well.

She explained an improvement that has been made of late. She said the center had begun a quality assurance review on medical calls with an outside company.

Because the county is rural and it can take time for an ambulance to arrive at a medical call, she said, all dispatchers are trained in emergency medical dispatch. They can walk a caller through CPR, blood control, delivering babies, etc. The center has had this service since 2003, but two years ago the board hired a company to handle those calls and to provide feedback on the calls and to make sure they are being handled properly, she said.

Dispatchers take calls for the sheriff's office, six police departments, eight fire departments, and the ambulance service.