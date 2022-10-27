Sign in
911 Center Installs New Phone System

by Rachel Dickerson | October 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The 911 Center staff. Front row, left, Jordyn Box, emergency telecommunicator; Darbey Pace, emergency telecommunicator; Danielle Miller, emergency telecommunications shift lead; Debbie Spears, reception; Cody Terry, emergency telecommunicator; Bill Thomas, mapping supervisor; second row, Khaylea Gibbs, emergency telecommunications shift supervisor; Lisa McCool-Rataczak, director; Calvin Wilson, eastern board member; Julie Schooley, emergency telecommunications shift lead; Mary Kate Roark, emergency telecommunicator; Robert Evenson, western board member and vice chairman; Bill Davenport, emergency telecommunications shift supervisor; third row, Eric Raney, emergency telecommunications shift supervisor; Richard Huston, board member at large and board chairman, Oakley Ziemianin, emergency telecommunicator; back row, Kelly Johnson, emergency telecommunications shift supervisor; Darrel Watson, eastern board member; Ted Huston, western board member; Shelly Porter, accounting supervisor and board secretary; Kurt Williams, eastern board member. Not pictured: Dewey Pierce, western board member; Ellsworth Amos, equipment supervisor; Taylor Haddock, emergency telecommunicator; Dewayne Largent, mapping department; Hunter Lyons, emergency telecommunications shift supervisor PT; Chris Owens, emergency telecommunications shift supervisor PT; Sara Pierson, emergency telecommunications shift lead and Ginger Waldon, emergency telecommunicator.

Lisa McCool-Rataczak, director of the McDonald County 911 Center, reported the center replaced its phone system early this year.

The new system is more redundant, has more features and is more customizable to the individual, making the screen more comfortable to look at for 12 hours for the dispatcher, she said.

The center had an average year for turnover, with three new dispatchers joining the team. A new position was also added, and shifts were expanded during the busy summer season, she said. The center typically has 14 dispatchers but had 16 during the summer months.

Call volume was high this year, which McCool-Rataczak attributes to the heat and drought fueling tempers. She said there were a lot of calls for fights at the river. Domestic calls increased, and she believes the heat contributed to those as well.

She explained an improvement that has been made of late. She said the center had begun a quality assurance review on medical calls with an outside company.

Because the county is rural and it can take time for an ambulance to arrive at a medical call, she said, all dispatchers are trained in emergency medical dispatch. They can walk a caller through CPR, blood control, delivering babies, etc. The center has had this service since 2003, but two years ago the board hired a company to handle those calls and to provide feedback on the calls and to make sure they are being handled properly, she said.

Dispatchers take calls for the sheriff's office, six police departments, eight fire departments, and the ambulance service.

