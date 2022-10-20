Sign in
Youth Wrestling Registration Oct. 25 and 27

by Staff Report | October 20, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.

McDonald County Youth Wrestling signups will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at McDonald County High School in the small gymnasium.

Signups are for any child ages 5 to 14 and grades K through eight. Registration cost is $70, and all new wrestlers will need to bring a copy of their birth certificate.

A parent meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, followed by the first wrestling practice from 7 to 8 p.m. at McDonald County High School's small gymnasium.

