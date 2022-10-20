Stanton Prepares To Say Goodbye

After announcing his forthcoming retirement at the school board meeting on Oct. 13, McDonald County Schools superintendent Mark Stanton discussed his 29 and a half years in education.

He said he got into education to make a difference. He always loved young people and wanted to help them be successful, he said.

His first position was at Galena, Kan., where he filled in for a teacher for a semester. Then he took his first teaching job at Webb City High School, teaching chemistry and physics. He also started the school's soccer program.

At that time he earned his master's degree in administration and became principal at Sarcoxie Middle School-High School from 2000 to 2001. Then he got a call from his hometown of Miami, Okla., for a director of programs position, which he started in the 2001 to 2002 school year, he said. He served in several roles at that school district, including being the alternative school principal and middle school principal.

In 2007, he earned his doctorate in educational administration from Oklahoma State University. That year he came to McDonald County and served as the high school principal for three years and then as superintendent for the last 13 years.

He said he has been very blessed.

Some of his fondest memories have been in McDonald County -- such as how hard the communities and staff have worked at making students successful, he said.

"I'm just proud to be a part of it," he said.

He added, "I'm very proud of how the school district continued to meet the needs during the pandemic and after the pandemic."

Highlights of his time in McDonald County came to mind.

"I'm most proud of the passage of two bond issues during my tenure and the goal of having tornado shelters at all our sites. That goal is going to happen," he said.

He said he had seen the growth in programs, from archery to esports and many others. He has seen improvements in facilities, such as the construction of the new ag shop and the performing arts center. He said, when he came to the district, the gyms at Pineville Elementary and Southwest City Elementary were freestanding metal buildings, and the district transformed them into tornado shelters, which was significant for those communities. He added there had been lots of improvements to the athletics department, including the turf on the football field and the expansion of the track. Academics have also improved, he said.

"I'm proud of the district's financial position," he said. "We've been very frugal with our spending in the time I've been here. We've been able to capitalize on the market and opportunities that presented."

The board has been able to give staff raises the past two years and is projected to give a substantial one again this year, he said.

Asked what is the hardest thing about the job, he said, "You deal a lot with adult behaviors. You lose the connection between kids and learning, that contact with kids on a daily basis, which is why I got into (education). You have to make some very difficult decisions, and you honestly can't tell your side, and that's difficult and challenging."

The hardest thing about leaving McDonald County is leaving the people, he said.

"I love the people I work with, and it's difficult to step away," he said.

As for what is next, he said, "My family is praying. God brought me to McDonald County for a purpose, and God will lead me somewhere else to make a difference. I might teach again. I might coach. I've joked I might become a Starbucks barista."

"I've enjoyed my time in the county, and I'm proud to be the superintendent," he concluded.