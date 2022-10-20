Stanton Announces Retirement At School Board Meeting

Superintendent Mark Stanton announced he is retiring at the end of his 2022-2023 contract. He made the announcement during the Oct. 13 meeting of the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education.

"When you do something that's more than a job that you love, it's difficult to let go," he said.

In a letter that he read aloud, addressed to the board, staff, students and families of the district, he said, "It is very difficult to express in words the love and passion that I have for our school district. It has been such a blessing and honor to have served as your superintendent."

He thanked several people, including all who have prayed for him and his family through difficult times.

"I want to end this by saying what I say to graduates each year with a slight twist at the end," Stanton concluded. "My hope for all of you is that you will always follow your heart and dreams, be your best -- smile, laugh a lot along the way and remember, I will always be a Mustang!"

Board President Frank Woods said, "I'm happy for Dr. Stanton. I'm sad to be losing a great advocate for our staff and kids. Dr. Stanton came to the high school the same year I came to the board, so we've been here together the whole time. He's a great friend and a great educator. He works harder than anybody to make a win for every side. He'll be missed."

Phil Rogers and John Kelsh of Veregy gave a brief update on the tornado shelters building project. Kelsh said a lot of contractors are showing interest in the project, and Rogers said the bidding would be held the first two weeks in November.

Director of Technology Robin Leonard gave an update on Powerschool, the district's new student information system. He said there had been some rough edges with the system because it has so much data in it, but his staff is making headway and he has no doubt it will be a great solution for the county. He said a school district does not update its student information system very often, because it has so much data in it. This is probably the first time the district has updated its student information system in 13 to 14 years, he said. He added that his staff has been in constant contact with Powerschool's tech support.

Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge requested a full-time after-school program coordinator to be funded with ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) 3 funds.

Hardridge said the job would involve a lot of responsibility because the school district would have after-school programs at all schools. The coordinator would be in charge of hiring, ordering supplies, etc.

Stanton said a lot of people want a service like this.

"For people who have to work later, this will be a huge benefit," he said.

Woods said a couple of attempts had been made at after-school programs in different areas of the county that did not last.

The board approved the position.

In other business, the board approved a request by the FFA to go to Indianapolis for FFA National Convention on Oct. 26-29.