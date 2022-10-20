The Noel Woman's Club held its meeting on Oct. 11. The meeting was called to order by President Melissa Lance. After repeating the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer, roll call was taken, with nine members present and three visitors. We welcomed Barbara Cory as a visitor. The minutes were read by Secretary Vicki Barth and approved after a motion to pass from Dot Harner, followed by a second from Faye Davis.

The treasurer's report was given by Bonnie Leonard. A motion was made by Hannah Bartholomew, seconded by Beth Dowd, and was passed to accept the treasurer's report.

A report was given concerning the bake sale we had the previous Saturday. It was a very successful sale, and we want to thank all who came out to support this worthy cause. An anonymous gentleman gave us a very generous donation, and we are grateful for that. Thank you to all!

Under new business, Dot Harner brought up the Help Your Neighbor Fundraiser which is usually in November. We discussed participating in that to network with other groups. Dot was asked to gather more information. Becca Ross volunteered to be the speaker for our group should we participate.

The Noel Christmas parade was brought up, and we discussed having an entry in it this year. Becca Ross volunteered her father's vintage Cadillac for us to ride in. More information is needed on dates and times at the next meeting.

Dot Harner mentioned that she is being asked if the Woman's Club is planning another cookbook in the near future. We will give that some consideration.

We also voted to donate to the Shop with a Hero program that buys Christmas gifts for underprivileged children. The motion was made by Joyce Britton and seconded by Linda Jefferson.

Many members came in costume as this is our "Tacky Party" month, our version of a Halloween party. We voted to bestow Joyce Britton the honor of being the winner of this contest. Great costume, Joyce! She was presented with a "lovely" skeleton trophy.

There were no birthdays this month but the Woman's Club did celebrate an anniversary. This month, October, the Club celebrates 98 years of continuous service to Noel. We hope to have a big celebration in two years when we turn 100!

The business meeting was adjourned with a motion by Joyce Britton and second by Hannah Bartholomew and passed.

Our program for the evening was by re-enactors Mike Patrick and Carlos Valdez. They brought us an informative demonstration on mainly the Civil War battles, and the people involved in them, along with the flags, clothing, and other articles of necessity during wartime. Most of this was in areas in and around Missouri. Many thanks to them for coming!

The hostess for the evening was Linda Jefferson who always has wonderful Halloween food and decorations for us to enjoy. The "bone fingers" were a fun Halloween addition this year. Thank you, Linda!

Vicki Barth

Secretary