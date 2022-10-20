Mustangs Fall Short, 28-21

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Mustangs outscored the Seneca Indians, 14-0, in the fourth quarter, but the rally fell short and the visitors left Mustang Stadium with a 28-21 victory.

"You're never happy after a loss," said McDonald County head coach Kellen Hoover. "It doesn't matter who we're playing, we're out here to win and we didn't get that done tonight. At the same time, you can't fault our kids' effort. Our kids can walk off the field with their heads held high knowing that they left it all out here on the field."

The loss evens McDonald County's season record at 4-4 while the Indians, now 8-0, clinched the Big 8 Conference championship with the win.

"It's a big win, but it's more important for the kids," said Seneca head coach Cody Hilburn. "It's been a long time since Seneca's won a Big 8 championship. That was our first goal to do on our goal board and to be able to do that for the first time since 2004 is pretty special."

McDonald County quarterback Destyn Dowd completed touchdown passes of 63 yards to Jack Parnell with 10:30 left in the game and 12 yards to Cross Dowd with 0:59.5 remaining to pull the Mustangs within a touchdown at 28-21.

The Mustangs attempted an onside kick after the second score, and even though they recovered the attempt, it was ruled the ball hadn't traveled the full 10 yards. Seneca then proceeded to run out the rest of the clock to ice the win.

"In a one-possession game, you can go back and find one play here or there, or inches here or there, quite frankly," Hoover said. "At the end of the day, they made more plays than we did."

Seneca took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 17 plays, drawing first blood on an 11-yard pass from quarterback Gavyn Hoover to Conner Ackerson with 4:22 left in the first quarter. Enoch Miller's point-after try was good for a 7-0 lead.

Playing in front of full home bleachers and a vocal homecoming crowd, the Mustangs took over on their first possession with 4:16 left in the first and carried the drive into the second quarter, breaking the goal line on a 2-yard run by Destyn Dowd with 11:00 showing on the clock.

The 12-play drive covered 62 yards, and Richard Gasca tied the score at 7-7 with a kick that split the uprights.

Seneca answered with an 11-play, 62-yard scoring drive of its own, breaking the tie when the Indians' quarterback ran it in from 4 yards out with 5:55 left in the opening half. The PAT was good, and Seneca was back in front, 14-7.

After forcing a McDonald County punt, the Indians took a two-score lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Gavyn Hoover to Blake Hurn with 0:52.9 on the clock. Miller's kick was good for the 21-7 halftime lead.

McDonald County's first series of the second half ended in another punt and Seneca went back to work, driving the ball 76 yards in only six plays -- including back-to-back gains of 35 yards on a Gavyn Hoover-to-Hagen Ginger pass and 24 yards on a run by Jackson Marrs -- for its next score, a 4-yard run by Blaze Graham with 7:21 left in the third. The successful PAT bumped the Indian advantage to 28-7.

But it would be the final points of the game for Seneca, which watched McDonald County chew up all but the remaining 0:05.7 of the third quarter on a 15-play drive from the McDonald County 13-yard line to the Seneca 39 before the Mustangs were forced to turn the ball over on downs.

After the Mustang defense forced a punt, Destyn Dowd connected with Parnell for the home team's first score of the fourth quarter. Then, after missing their first onside kick attempt of the game, McDonald County's Joshua Pacheco broke up a Seneca pass on fourth down, giving the Mustangs the ball at their own 25 with 7:30 left in the game.

McDonald County lost the ensuing possession on a fumble, but the defense stepped up again, forcing a Seneca punt from the Indians' own 14. The Mustangs got excellent field position after the shaky punt, taking over at the Seneca 31 with 2:46 left to play.

"Our kids fought, and that's what I'm so proud of them about, they fought until the end. They never stopped," Kellen Hoover said. "Even when we were down two touchdowns and what seemed to be a grim outlook, our defense got a big stop there. We went after a punt and probably caused him to maybe not put his best foot on it and gave our offense a chance to go score, which also gave us a chance to go get an onside kick with the chance to tie it."

The Mustangs then drove for their final score of the game when Destyn Dowd lofted a pass to his brother Cross Dowd in the back corner of the end zone.

"I thought we were physical and that was on both sides, offensively and defensively," Kellen Hoover said. "But Seneca's a really great team. They made more plays than we did tonight."

McDonald County finished with 106 yards rushing on 37 carries

Sam Barton carried the ball 16 times for 61 yards. Samuel Murphy had seven carries for 24 yards, Destyn Dowd 11 for 13 and one TD, and Weston Gordon three for 8.

Seneca rolled up 157 yards on 39 carries with Gavyn Hoover leading the way with 85 yards on 20 totes.

He also completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 168 yards and two TDs with Hurn totaling 72 yards on two receptions.

Destyn Dowd completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 208 yards and two TDs.

Parnell caught seven passes for 136 yards and one TD. Cross Dowd finished with three catches for 31 yards and a score, while Gordon netted four catches for 41 yards.

Seneca finished with 325 total yards to McDonald County's 314.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mustang senior Cross Dowd catches the ball as he's hit by Seneca's Blake Hurn during their game Friday night at Mustang Stadium. Dowd caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in his team's 28-21 loss.

