MCHS Falls To Marshfield In Big 8 Crossover

The McDonald County volleyball team lost, 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-20), to Marshfield in the Big 8 Crossover held Tuesday at Marshfield.

The Lady Mustangs dropped to 9-21-2 overall with the loss.

Savannah Leib and Madi Parker each led McDonald County with eight kills, while Carlie Martin had five.

Jayden Forcum led with 25 assists, along with nine digs, while Hay Nay Way had 15 digs and Megan Elwood seven digs.

Carlie Martin had three aces and one block, while Leib had two blocks.

The MCHS junior varsity team lost 2-0, while the C team lost 2-1.

The Lady Mustangs are back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class 4, District 6, Tournament against Carl Junction at Willard High School.

Mustang Classic

McDonald County hosted its home tournament, the Mustang Classic, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at McDonald County High School.

McDonald County went 2-2-1 on the day.

The Lady Mustangs split with East Newton, 1-1 (25-23, 24-26), and beat Southwest, 2-0 (25-19, 25-23).

Eventual tournament champion Diamond handed the Lady Mustangs a 2-0 loss (25-18, 25-19) in pool play.

The Lady Mustangs rallied to beat College Heights, 2-1 (17-25, 25-23, 15-10), and then lost to Diamond again, 2-0 (25-20, 25-8).

Savannah Leib finished with 26 kills on the day, while Carlie Martin had 25 kills, Layla Wallain 13 kills, Madi Parker 11 kills and Megan Elwood 10 kills.

Jayden Forcum had 87 assists, while Hay Nay Way had 74 digs, Megan Elwood 53 digs and Martin 34 digs.

Leib had eight blocks, while Wallain had four.

Leib also had seven aces, while Martin and Hay Nay Way each had five.

Diamond defeated Seneca 2-1 (17-25, 26-24, 25-18) in the championship round.