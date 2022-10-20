MCHS Boys Soccer Falls To No. 3 Logan-Rogersville

The McDonald County boys soccer team was defeated 2-0 by third-ranked Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Mustang Stadium in Anderson.

The Mustangs dropped to 5-10 overall and 1-4 in the Big 8 Conference.

The Mustangs trailed 1-0 at halftime, and the Wildcats (19-2) added a goal in the second half.

"They are good, both on and off of the ball," MCHS coach Nathan Haikey said of the Wildcats. "Their two center backs are probably the best we have played against all season. We had our chances. We were just unable to get quality looks at the goal."

The junior varsity Mustangs lost, 3-0, to Logan-Rogersville after the varsity match.

The Mustangs were back in action at home against Joplin on Wednesday, as the previously scheduled Thursday match was moved up one night.

McDonald County is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Aurora for its final Big 8 Conference game.

The Mustangs will then play at Webb City in the final district match on Oct. 27. The Mustangs are 1-1 in district play.

The Mustangs will head back to Webb City on Oct. 29 for the Class 3, District 6, Tournament. The Mustangs are the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 Belton at 4:15 p.m. The district tournament semifinals are on Nov. 1 and the finals are on Nov. 3, all at Webb City.