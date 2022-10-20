MCHS Boys Finish Fifth At Big 8 Meet

The McDonald County boys cross country team finished fifth out of 12 teams Tuesday at the Big 8 Conference Cross Country Meet hosted by Aurora High School.

Lamar won the meet with 61 points, followed by Cassville 93, East Newton 112, Monett 124, McDonald County 131, Logan-Rogersville 172, Reeds Spring 179, Springfield Catholic 182, Nevada 191, Marshfield 219, Aurora 222 and Mount Vernon 279.

Hunter Leach led the Mustangs with a time of 17 minutes, 20.40 seconds, finishing eighth overall.

Lane Pratt was 15th at 17:56.01, while Caleb Garvin was 19th at 18:07.82, Devon Hickman 45th at 19:23.36, Corbin Holly 46th at 19:24.04, Blaine Ortiz 47th at 19:24.30, and Cross Spencer 49th at 19:28.34 to complete the Mustangs' top seven scores.

The varsity girls did not field enough runners for a team score.

Kate Cheney placed 17th at 21:47.02, while Anna Price was 32nd at 23:02.83.

Clara Horton finished 39th at 24:12.76, with Madison Burton 41st at 24:20.77.

Junior Varsity Boys

In the junior varsity boys race, Mason Burton placed first overall with a time of 19:24.32, while Tyler Rothrock was fourth at 20:08.26, Devin Stone ninth at 21:14.21, Kyler Goewert 12th at 21:53.48, Landon Ball 20th at 23:18.22, Wyatt Wilkinson 25th at 24:02.29, Elliott Palmer 30th at 25:16.07.

The Mustangs finished second as a team in the JV race with 43 points, placing behind Lamar's 38 and ahead of Nevada's 54 and Springfield Catholic's 86.

Junior High

Reyes Mendoza of Anderson Middle School placed third in the junior high two-mile run with a time of 12:18.31.

Nathaniel Staib placed eighth at 12:57.50, while Anthony Wilkinson was 14th at 13:26.12, Dillion Hatfield 15th at 13:27.42 and Elias Wilkinson 39th at 14:59.39.

Peyton Vanslyke took 49th at 16:12.05, while Trevor Thacker was 60th at 17:38.63 and Landon Vick was 64th at 17:57.93.

The Anderson boys placed second overall as a team with 66 points, behind Marshfield's 34 points.

Amanda Kelley finished 10th in the two-mile girls' run with a time of 15:06.11, while Julie Mendez was 25th at 17:19.17, Julissa Valdez 42nd at 19:23.29 and Kaylen Pennington 50th at 20:15.00.

The Anderson girls did not have enough runners to field a team score.

Up next

The varsity cross country teams will now compete in the district meet Oct. 29 at Nixa. Runners must place in the Top 30 at districts in order to qualify for the state meet on Nov. 4.