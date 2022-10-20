McDonald County Students Hear from Author Dusti Bowling

ANDERSON -- The room bustled with excitement while murmurs from fourth through eighth graders bounced off the walls of the MCHS' Performing Arts Center. The students looked around the room, seeing a sea of happy faces -- students thrilled to leave their school buildings for the morning, and best-selling author, Dusti Bowling.

Bowling, an author who lives Arizona, made the trip to McDonald County High School to speak with the county's middle school-aged students on diversity, the writing process, and believing in ones' self. Bowling also discussed her books, characters and writing process.

Ken Schutten, McDonald County R-1 communications director, said Bowling's writings focus on protagonists with physical differences.

"Bowling is a popular author across the country with middle-grade readers," Schutten said. "Her books are set in the desert and feature subjects who face some kind of adversity due to their physical differences. For instance, in her book series 'Aven Green' the main character was born with no arms."

Bowling, in her presentation to the students, said her protagonists are characters that reflect diversity. Bowling notes characters with different physical ailments. Bowling said she pulls inspiration from her own life and relationships, such as her daughter, who has Tourette Syndrome.

Rylie Farris, a seventh grader from Pineville Elementary School, said his favorite part of the presentation was hearing Bowling explain how she became an author.

"I liked her explaining how she became an author," Farris said. "I also loved being at the high school. The high school is just so much better than our school, and I can't wait to be there," Farris said confidently while snickering.

Farris said he could relate to Bowling as she noted struggles she had as a young girl, making him feel as though he can achieve great things, just as Bowling did.

"I liked the part where she said that, when she was our age, she didn't really believe in herself enough to write a book even though she always wanted to, but when she was older, it came true," Farris said.

Farris said he has already read some of Bowling's works and looks forward to reading more.

Melissa Sutherland, a seventh- and eighth-grade English teacher at Pineville Elementary, said students who heard from Bowling were able to hear from a writer's perspective, something they don't often get.

"It was unique to get a writer's perspective," Sutherland said. "A lot of times they [students] just go into the library and they just grab books that appeal to them as a reader, but they don't really think about the writing process that it takes to develop that into a book or a story."

Sutherland said the students also got to see the opportunities they have to pursue any career of their choosing.

"This is something that's not common for our students," Sutherland said. "They get to see that there are these opportunities out there and, even though we're kind of rural and we're in our own little world in the county, there are people who will come in to visit them."

Sutherland said Bowling's writings that focus on diversity help students feel more included and seen.

"I think she was right about not seeing a lot of books about students with disabilities or students who are different ethnicities, or LGBTQ," Sutherland said. "So, I think others are branching out to really include that and maybe reach those students who know there may be something different about them."

Sutherland said her students could feel more encouraged to do difficult things by seeing characters like themselves in the books they're reading.

"To show that there are people with disabilities or differences that can do things and make them the hero of the story, I think that's important for the kids to be able to read about and know that, 'If there's a hero like that in the story, I can be just like them,' or, 'If that didn't stop the hero in the story, it can't stop me.'"