McDonald County Press Obituaries For Oct. 20, 2022

Lenard Gorman

Jan. 28, 1932

Oct. 8, 2022

Lenard "Ike" Gorman, 90, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 28, 1932, in St. Francis, Kan., one of 12 children born to Billie and Edith Oral Gorman. He attended Sunny Slope School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from November 1952-1953 and was stationed in Ft. Smith, Ark. He married Shirley Arlene Amack on Sept. 27, 1953, in St. Francis. In 1959, they moved to Texas, where he worked as a truck driver before moving back to Missouri in 1978. He assumed various driving positions before hauling livestock locally. They also owned and operated Rafter Diamond Y Bar Farm in Pineville, where he continued hauling, breeding and selling livestock until his health declined.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; his brothers, Earl Linn, Billie Murrel, Hank Gorman; his sisters, Irma Idelle Gorman, Mary Litchfield, Connie Jean King.

He is survived by his sons, Timothy Gorman of Ft. Worth, Texas, Randy Gorman of Stark City, Mo., David Gorman of Pineville, Steven Gorman of Jane, Mo.; his siblings, Jane Hawpe of Hays, Kan., Leta "Leete" Gillits of St. Francis, Loren Arley of Diamond, Mo., Vera Kay Gorman of Hays, Kan., Bonnie Irene (Bob) McQuillen of Anderson, Mo.; and eight grandchildren.

Hester Haney

April 26, 1938

Oct. 9, 2022

Hester Haney, 84, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 26, 1938, "in the holler" near Cyclone, Mo., to Ivan Richard and Ethel Alzeta Lucille Harvey (Russell). She grew up in the Anderson area and attended Pittsburg State, receiving a master's degree in education. In 1958, she married William Kenneth Barker. To this union, three children were born. She later married Hugh Haney in 1985. She enjoyed attending The Cove Mission Church in Lanagan, sewing, spending time with her grandchildren, and taking care of her cats, dogs and roses.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Haney; a son-in-law, Mark Emery; and a sister, Cleta Colene Russell.

She is survived by three children, Kim Emery of Kansas City, Mo., Matthew Barker (Lisa) of Phoenix, Ariz., Shelley Paul (James) of Neosho, Mo.; two brothers, Jimmy Richard Russell (Carole) of Jay, Okla., Mike Delmar Lewis (Terisa) of Webb City; five sisters, Mary Jane Bahr (Fred) of Howard, Kan., Patsy Alzeta Hicks of Ellenboro, N.C., Carolyn Sue Bernard of Milwaukee, Wis., Cathy Kay Barker (David) of Webb City, Charlene Ann Kunkler (Leon) of Joplin; and six grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Mark Hall officiating. She will be interned at a later date at Union Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Eva Lycan

July 14, 1935

Sept. 30, 2022

Eva Lycan, 87, a long-time Joplin resident, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born July 14, 1935, to Ernest and Nell Leuellen in Anderson, Mo. She married William "Barton" Lycan on June 1, 1955. She was active in her church from a young age, and she joined Wildwood Baptist Church in 1959 where she served in many capacities until 2020. One of her great passions was the church library at Wildwood, where she served as library director for many years. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Barton; her parents; brothers, Jim, Joe and John Leuellen; son, Mark Lycan; and one grandson, Sean Lycan.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie Barton (Don); son, John Lycan (Cara); and five grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, Mo. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. after the service at the Wildwood Baptist Church, 4827 East 20th in Joplin, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Kathy Marie Myrick

April 11, 1956

Oct. 17, 2022

Kathy Marie Myrick, 66, of Southwest City, Mo., died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born April 11, 1956, in Pomona, Calif., to Harold and Margie (Cherry) Potter. She worked for Hudson Foods in Noel, Mo., Lockweld in Southwest City, and for the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo. She had a deep fondness for all animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Butchie, Lloyd Ray and Lonnie Roy Potter; and two grandsons, Jesse Carpenter and Jacob Carpenter.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen Myrick of Grove, Okla., Kelly Moore (Tobe) of Lanagan, Mo., Kodi Myrick (Daniel) of Southwest City; three sisters, Karen Mae Birrel (Bill) of Morgan Hill, Calif., Kari Williams and Konnie Potter (Jim) all of Southwest City; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Joan Stauber

Aug. 17, 1936

Oct. 14, 2022

Joan Stauber, 86, of Noel, Mo., died peacefully in her home on her family farm Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

She was born Aug. 17, 1936, to Marion Franklin Porterfield and Ruby (Walker) Porterfield in Red Oak, Iowa. Her early years were spent in Goldfield, Iowa, before the family moved to the Noel area in 1951, to a farm that is still owned by the Porterfield family. She attended the Noel School and graduated in 1954. She married James B. Stauber on May 27, 1955, at the Noel Methodist Church, making them partners on the Stauber Family farm. The farm was a dairy operation until 1970, continuing then with beef cows, hay, and crop production. She was active in the Noel Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Franklin Porterfield and Ruby Porterfield Emanuel; her stepfather, Milton Emanuel; granddaughter, Haley Stauber; and great-granddaughters, Mercy Dawn Denney, Grace JoAnn Denney.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James B. Stauber; two sons, Robert Stauber( Dawn), James B. Stauber III, both of Noel; a sister, Jeannie Quinn of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; brother, Robert Porterfield (Doris) of Noel; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Noel United Methodist Church in Noel, Mo., with Pastor Sherie Wymore and Pastor Bob Howard officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Noel. Internment will follow the service at the Stauber Family Cemetery, on the Stauber Family Farm in Noel, Mo.

