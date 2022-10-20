Lady Mustangs District 7 Champs

WEBB CITY -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs powered their way to an early lead and never looked back in claiming the District 7 championship with an 8-3 victory over Nevada on Thursday night in a game played at Webb City.

"It's huge," McDonald County head coach Heath Alumbaugh said after his team won the title. "Honestly, we talk about it anytime we step on the field. That's our expectation within the program and that's the community's expectation about the program. So, to be able to do that after being there in the last two and being upset ... monkey off our back right there. Just a great job by these girls coming out fighting and getting it done."

The Lady Mustangs finished runner-up to Webb City the past two years, losing last year by a 4-3 score and by a 5-0 margin the year before.

This season's district championship is the fifth in school history.

Thursday night, the Lady Mustangs (23-9) got off to a hot start and never looked back against Nevada (24-11), scoring four runs in their first at-bat on the strength of back-to-back home runs by Jacie Frencken and Katelynn Townsend.

Nevaeh Dodson started the game with a leadoff double and scored on a single by Carlee Cooper. Frencken then hit her two-run shot and Townsend followed with a solo blast for a 4-0 lead.

"That's a buzz saw right there, killing all the momentum for Nevada," said Alumbaugh. "Then Nevada comes out in the bottom of the first and puts up a zero. You could just feel the momentum starting to build in our dugout."

Frencken said putting together a big first inning has "just kind of been our thing" this season, adding, "We have done that in the first inning and then just kind of added to it after that. But that first inning showed them that we knew we were here to do what we needed to do."

Townsend, whose home run, just her second of the season, came on a pitch she described as "straight down the middle," said she wasn't trying to hit the ball over the fence when she stepped into the batter's box after Frencken's blast.

"No, I was just going with the flow," she smiled. "We were all hyped. Jacie's home run before it probably fed my energy to hit my home run."

She said the leadoff rally was "very important" because it "set the tone for the game and just got us going," adding, "I think that first inning is what won us the game."

After putting the Lady Tigers down in order in the bottom half of the first inning, the Lady Mustangs tacked on another run in the top of the second when Carlee Cooper hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a single by Frencken.

An out later, with Frencken on first base, batter Analisa Ramirez took off for first when the Nevada catcher dropped the third strike. The catcher threw the ball to first, even though it wasn't necessary since the base was occupied, and Cooper raced home from third for a 5-0 McDonald County lead.

The Lady Tigers rallied with three runs on three hits in the third, the big blow coming with two outs when Kirstin Buck smacked a two-run double. Ella Heathman then drove Buck home with a double off the center field fence, trimming the McDonald County lead to 5-3.

The Lady Mustangs answered though, capitalizing on two Nevada errors to manufacture a three-run fourth.

Cooper opened the at-bat by reaching on an error and, an out later, advanced to second on a single by Townsend. After a Ramirez sacrifice fly pushed Cooper to third and Townsend to second, Reagan Myrick brought the two runners home with a two-out single to left, lifting the Lady Mustangs to a 7-3 lead.

Myrick then stole second and scored on a throwing error by the catcher to make it 8-3.

"(Nevada) answered back in the third, but we found a way to come back and answer with three of our own, and it just killed that momentum right there," said Alumbaugh.

Dodson struck out two of the first three batters she faced in the bottom of the inning, then got the third out by fielding a comebacker and throwing to first.

McDonald County left a runner stranded in the fifth inning before going down in order in the sixth.

Nevada managed only a bloop single over the shortstop in the home half of the fifth and an infield single in the sixth.

The Lady Mustangs opened the seventh with a single by Myrick, but a fielder's choice and two strikeouts ended the at-bat. Dodson then ended the game with another 1-2-3 inning.

"I really tried to hit my spots. That was the main thing," the junior said, "and moving the ball. I knew I wasn't going to throw it by them, so my goal was to move it a lot so they couldn't get solid hits. I knew they were a really good-hitting team, so my goal was to keep the ball moving. They came back in the third and hit balls, which was expected, but my girls -- my sisters -- stepped up behind me."

Townsend, who was on the receiving end of Dodson's pitches, said, "I felt I did good framing the ball, but Nevaeh was pitching really good."

The win avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Tigers, one that came at Lady Mustang Field and cost McDonald County a shot at the conference championship.

"Nevada's a great team. I do not want to take anything away from them," said Alumbaugh. "They got us early on, and I will tell you right now that, from that day on, that's been a motivating factor in practice. Our girls have worn that one pretty hard and have come out and worked. They knew there was a chance we would get a shot at Nevada again and tonight was that shot."

Frencken said, "It felt pretty good coming back and winning this one because I think everybody knew that was a game we probably should have won. But that was the conference title game, and this was the district title game, so we came back and won when it needed to happen."

Dodson said, "I feel like that's always the best feeling, whenever you come back and do what you're supposed to do as a team. It feels amazing. It feels good to finally come together as a team and finish it this year. But we still have a lot to go."

The victory sends the Lady Mustangs into the Class 4 State Tournament, where they were to play at District 8 champion Kearney on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Results were not available at press time.