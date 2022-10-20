Junior High Squads Stopped By Lamar

LAMAR -- McDonald County's seventh- and eighth-grade football squads suffered losses on the road on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Lamar.

The eighth-grade team dropped a narrow 22-20 decision to Lamar.

McDonald County scored on runs of 34 yards by Leo Soas and 54 yards by Vince James. Grant Walthall scored from 15 yards out after catching a pass from Timmy Mills. James ran the ball in for the two-point conversion after the touchdown catch.

The seventh-graders were shut out by Lamar, 32-0.

The two teams finish their seasons tonight against East Newton at Mustang Stadium. The Pink Out games start at 5:30 p.m.