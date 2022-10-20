Goodman Council Takes Up Water Bill Cadence

GOODMAN -- The board of aldermen in Goodman discussed concerns with the current water bill cadence during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

City Clerk Krystal Austen explained that, according to a long-time ordinance, partial payments on water bills are accepted, but there is no set minimum or percentage rate as it stands. Clerk Austen requested clear instructions on how to handle partial payments and payment deadlines.

She said that water bills are mailed on the first of the month and due on the 15th. On the 16th, a late fee is applied, and the account is shut off on the fourth Monday of the month.

Clerk Austen recommended setting the shut-off deadline on a specific date each month unless it falls on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Alderman John Bunch suggested allowing a 10-day period from the due date, and if no payment is made, the account will be shut off on the 25th.

Alderman Clay Sexson suggested setting the shut-off deadline for the last business day of the month. Council members agreed that this would allow plenty of time for account holders to reconcile payments -- whole and partial.

The council agreed to pursue an ordinance adjusting the service disconnect deadline to the last business day of the month. Council members also agreed to continue allowing partial payments, with a minimum payment of half the total bill before late fees are applied.

Council members also re-addressed the topic of recusal versus abstention.

While reviewing the minutes of the previous meeting, Mayor J.R. Fisher suggested that, because Alderman Clay Sexson removed himself from the discussion on the matter of a deputy tax collector at the last meeting (due to being married to the elected tax collector), the minutes should reflect that he was indeed present for the topic.

Alderman Nick Smith pointed out that the minutes read that Alderman Sexson abstained.

Mayor Fisher explained that abstention is the act of restraining oneself or withholding a vote while recusal is the act of removing oneself from a decision or judgment due to a conflict of interest.

Referencing information provided by Mayor Fisher, Alderman Bunch said he believed abstaining was the correct thing for Alderman Sexson to do.

Council members discussed whether abstentions count as a "nay" vote or a "no vote."

Ultimately, Alderman Nick Smith moved to amend the minutes to reflect that Alderman Sexson was present. The motion passed unanimously and the amended minutes will be approved at the next meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed direct deposit for city employees;

• Received a mitigation proposal from city engineers and Newton County engineers regarding the drainage issue near the elementary school;

• Reviewed and approved Alderman John Bunch's draft letter to residents regarding code violations throughout town;

• Scheduled special meetings for Oct. 25, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13 to discuss FY2023 budgets;

• Paid bills in the amount of $25,269.31.