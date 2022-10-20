Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Edmund A. Sideravage vs. Julie G. Caylor. Dissolution.

Angela G. Stephens vs. Joe D. Stephens. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Janaleen Lihpai. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Darney Maynard Edward. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Heltina N. Arikita. Driver failed to secure child 80 pounds or more or over 4-feet, 9-inches in booster seat/safety belt.

Alejandro Campos. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Heavenleigh Vacha. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chester M. Mendieta Dubon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Deette L. Delaney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mario Beltran. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Amanda J. Nunez vs. Juan R. Nunez Mancilla. Judgment of dissolution.

Sherrill J. Delancy vs. Ronald A. Delancy. Judgment of dissolution.

Shanika Ruark vs. Roy A. Ruark. Judgment of dissolution.

Miryan R. Ruiz vs. Jeorge R. Ruiz. Judgment of dissolution.

Norman Leemasters vs. Veronica L. Sheehan. Judgment of dissolution.

Deborah L. Parent vs. Jimmy T. Parent. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Hailey M. Rivard. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Austin G. Rodgers. Rivard. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Waylon Robert Rolls. Rivard. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

John P. Watt. Rivard. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Melinda S. Williams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Troy Thomas. Suit on account.

Cherie D. Murphy vs. Becky Grider. Small claims over $100.

Lee E. Murphy vs. Jackie D. Grider. Small claims over $100.

Dana Anderson vs. Kelly Weatherly. Unlawful detainer.

Toyota Financial Services vs. Logan Kemp. Breach of contract.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Marcia E. Cypret. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Michael C. Looney. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Ismael A. Rubio. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Bobby W. Jones et al. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Michael B. Anreder. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kaitlyn Leigh Threlfall.

Heltina N. Arikita.

Anabeli M. Hernandez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Amanda Mefford. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Jennifer R. McKnight. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Dexter D. Sudduth. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000.

Joseph Dowdy. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Amber McGuire. Endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct.

Rodney Jones. Domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child -- no sexual conduct.

Scott Paul Powell. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amie L. Munozacosta. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mid American Credit Union vs. Joseph G. Murray et al. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Alexandria Peck. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Stefany M. Presley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Jaysen A. Rosenbohm. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Melissa L. Routledge. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Mandy Wagner. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

PCA Acquisitions, LLC vs. Sharon Williamson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Daniel J. Heins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Cody Cajka Marak. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Six months jail incarceration. Two years unsupervised probation.

D'Angelo Ponce. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Clifford Allen Rebold. Exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $

Jason M. Riche. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ruben Steven Riley. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Levi Dallas Roper. Theft/stealing and assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation. Prohibited from entering any Walmart properties.

Jessica A. Sammarco. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Five days jail incarceration. Credit for time served.

Veronica L. Sheehan. Failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Monica A. Vela. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Mikayla D. Tolliver. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Felonies:

Veston J. Martin. DWI -- serious physical injury. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Cody Lane Oplinger. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of a weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance. Guilty plea. Four years Department of Corrections incarceration. Five years supervised probation, concurrent.

Jessee D. Walburn. Burglary and assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.