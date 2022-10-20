McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

A presentation on driving safely will be held at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The center's address is 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. For additional information, call 417-475-3511.

Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Oct. 21. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Bunker Hill Quilt Club

The Bunker Hill Quilt Show will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, and 12 noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Pineville Community Center, located at 602 Jesse James Road in Pineville. There will be quilts to view, a country store, a raffle quilt, and a silent auction. There will be two vendors: Where Eagles Soar from Stella, and Keepin U in Stitches from Jay, Okla. The menu from the kitchen will be ham salad, chicken salad, or egg salad sandwiches, chips and desserts available.

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will host Lunch on the Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, Monday, Oct. 31. The menu will be broccoli cheese soup, ham and beans, or chicken noodle soup, cornbread, homemade desserts, and tea.

Banner Church of the Nazarene

Banner Church of the Nazarene will host a fall festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m, Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be games, a cake walk, pumpkin painting, pony rides, face painting, family photo booth, costume contest (no scary costumes, only fun costumes), hayride, and a bonfire with hotdogs and more. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road, Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Banner Church of the Nazarene will host its second annual "Christ and Crafts Holiday Event" from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Admission is free. There will be arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, and more available for purchase. Host speaker Charlene Bergen will share a short devotional message on "How to Make the Most of the Holidays."