This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 25
Dennis Batson, 45, Noel, probation violation and burglary
Justin Paul Brewer, 47, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Steven Arlos Chadwell, 44, Noel, trespassing and operate motor vehicle knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility
Sept. 26
William McGyver, 33, Rogers, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Sept. 27
Ronald Dale Smith, 46, Anderson, passing bad check
Rhonda Gay Vardeman, 56, Anderson, failed to register motor vehicle
Sept. 28
Curtis Monroe Teague, 34, Anderson, trespassing
Megan Elizabeth Kaminski, 42, Anderson, theft/stealing
Gavin Wade Lawson, 33, Anderson, theft/stealing
Sept. 29
Robert Clayton Douglas, 35, Nixa, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle
Branden William Dziennik, 21, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle
Sept. 30
Nicole Lee Perez-Lopez, 30, Mindenmines, Mo., DWI -- alcohol
Rollie Wade Sassman, 61, Stella, failure to register as sex offender
Larry G. Warren, 29, Lanagan, domestic assault
Kenneth Wooten, 25, Noel, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Oct. 1
Darnell Benjamin Darra, 24, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Shawn P. Turner, 36, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive