This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 25

Dennis Batson, 45, Noel, probation violation and burglary

Justin Paul Brewer, 47, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Steven Arlos Chadwell, 44, Noel, trespassing and operate motor vehicle knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility

Sept. 26

William McGyver, 33, Rogers, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Sept. 27

Ronald Dale Smith, 46, Anderson, passing bad check

Rhonda Gay Vardeman, 56, Anderson, failed to register motor vehicle

Sept. 28

Curtis Monroe Teague, 34, Anderson, trespassing

Megan Elizabeth Kaminski, 42, Anderson, theft/stealing

Gavin Wade Lawson, 33, Anderson, theft/stealing

Sept. 29

Robert Clayton Douglas, 35, Nixa, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle

Branden William Dziennik, 21, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle

Sept. 30

Nicole Lee Perez-Lopez, 30, Mindenmines, Mo., DWI -- alcohol

Rollie Wade Sassman, 61, Stella, failure to register as sex offender

Larry G. Warren, 29, Lanagan, domestic assault

Kenneth Wooten, 25, Noel, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Oct. 1

Darnell Benjamin Darra, 24, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Shawn P. Turner, 36, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive