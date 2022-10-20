Artists’ Trading Card Project Draws Interest In Art

Artists at White Rock Elementary recently created and shared one-of-a-kind works with their peers during an Artist Trading Card exchange last week.

What are Artist Trading Cards? Art teacher Holly Huber explains that Artist Trading Cards (ATCs) are miniature works of art, usually done on card stock, that are then traded between artists.

Each artist in grades fourth through eighth was tasked with creating original artwork with a subject matter of their choice. Huber provided them with numerous art mediums to experiment with, including magazines, glue, colored pencils, markers, crayons, watercolor paint, and scrapbooking paper, among other materials.

"They can be about anything and made with any media, materials or techniques. They can be produced as one-of-a-kind originals, in limited editions, or in a series based on a particular theme or subject," she said. "It's all up to the individual artist."

She said the only requirement for an ATC is that it must be sized 2-and-one-half inches by three-and-one-half inches.

Once finished with their artwork, students turned in their original artworks to Huber, who then made colored copies on card stock so that artists had multiple cards to trade with peers. Each student made sure to place his or her signature and date on the back of each card so that the work could be credited to each of the young artists.

Fourth- through sixth-grade artists made one or two trading cards each during their weekly classes. Junior high students attend art daily, so they were required to make no less than eight trading cards each.

When it came time for the card exchange, more than 1,800 artworks were traded between artists.

"It was a huge success," said Huber. "It made my heart feel so puffy to see the different age groups sharing and discussing their art with each other."

Huber wasn't the only one touched by the experience. She says that teachers have reached out to be involved in the next exchange, and artists have been creating their own originals and trading them on their own.

"Students have even been creating their own originals and trading them since the trade!" Huber said. "Teachers have come to let me know that they would like to join in on the trade next time."

"They are already asking to do another exchange soon," Huber said excitedly. "Sometimes in teaching, you have a project that fails. One like this reminds you to keep on keepin' on!"