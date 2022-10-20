Anderson Discusses Reports, Dues, Other Business

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting, the council discussed the police and utility reports, Harry S. Truman dues, and other business.

David Abbott, Anderson's police and fire chief, reported that one Chevy Tahoe for the police department had been picked up, with the radio installed and the camera to be installed shortly. The second Tahoe for the police department is still at the dealership and should be ready for pickup within the next week. Abbott said the fire department had no department updates this month.

Public works director Ben Shoemaker said a new plower and sander had been installed on a department truck, further preparing the city for the upcoming winter months. Shoemaker said there is a water leak in the city, which he believes to be located near McDonald County High School. Shoemaker is still trying to locate the leak. Shoemaker also noted that GIS tracking is still underway, which he hopes will be completed by the end of the year.

The Anderson ball program has a tractor that was approved to be sold. The tractor, an International 234, will be for sale, as well as a box blade. The program no longer needs the tractor because a new tractor and box blade have been purchased. The ball program is still working on upgrading the bathrooms at the ball field. At the meeting, it was noted a plumber hopes to visit the site sometime between next week or within the month of November.

Under new business, the board voted to review the number of months Anderson citizens can go without paying their water bills before the water is turned off. The city voted to pay dues to Harry S. Truman, an organization that is aiding the city in the project to revitalize Anderson's Main Street.

The city voted to pay Premier Pyrotechnics, a company used during the city's Independence Day Celebration, in December to receive a 15% discount. The city will be sending employees to training with the company, with the goal of public works director Ben Shoemaker being certified to set off fireworks at city shows in the future.

The city will offer a dumpster for citizen use only. Citizens must bring their water bill to show citizenship and identification to use the dumpster. The dumpster will be kept inside a private business to be utilized on weekdays during business hours. The dumpster will occasionally be available in the evenings.

The city voted to pay toward their Arvest line of credit and also approved the payment of bills in the amount of $117,788.15.