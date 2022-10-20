Sign in
2022 McDonald County Football Homecoming

by Bennett Horne | October 20, 2022 at 7:58 a.m.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Freshman attendant Carlie Martin, escorted by Julio Rosiles (81) and Destyn Dowd (15).

McDonald County Football Homecoming Photos

  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sophomore attendant Rylee Anderson, escorted by Dalton McClain (2) and Conner Yang (33).
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Junior attendant Teea Corcoran, escorted by Weston Gordon (46) and honorary team member Mario Morena (5).
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Queen candidate Kylie Kimbrough, escorted by Jack Parnell (14) and Cross Dowd (4).
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Queen candidate Kalista Morris, escorted by Isaac Behm (20) and Jordan Saylor (24).
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Queen candidate Skylor Taylor, escorted by Angel Mendoza (75) and Ivan Serna (70).
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Game ball bearer JD St. Clair, escorted by Abby Pagel (left) and Leia Bryan.
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sash girl (front, left) Claire Stark and flower girl (front, right) Charleigh Haymaker escorted by (back, from left) Kynnan Hutchinson, Mariah Brown and Kaylee Banta.
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kissing captain Nate Chew escorted by Teryn Torrez (left) and Emma Huckabey.
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kissing captain Nate Chew kisses the hand of Kylie Kimbrough after she was crowned 2022 MCHS Homecoming Queen.
  
  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School's 2022 Homecoming Queen Kylie Kimbrough and her Court.
  

Print Headline: 2022 McDonald County Football Homecoming

