BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Freshman attendant Carlie Martin, escorted by Julio Rosiles (81) and Destyn Dowd (15).
McDonald County Football Homecoming Photos
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sophomore attendant Rylee Anderson, escorted by Dalton McClain (2) and Conner Yang (33).
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Junior attendant Teea Corcoran, escorted by Weston Gordon (46) and honorary team member Mario Morena (5).
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Queen candidate Kylie Kimbrough, escorted by Jack Parnell (14) and Cross Dowd (4).
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Queen candidate Kalista Morris, escorted by Isaac Behm (20) and Jordan Saylor (24).
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Queen candidate Skylor Taylor, escorted by Angel Mendoza (75) and Ivan Serna (70).
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Game ball bearer JD St. Clair, escorted by Abby Pagel (left) and Leia Bryan.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sash girl (front, left) Claire Stark and flower girl (front, right) Charleigh Haymaker escorted by (back, from left) Kynnan Hutchinson, Mariah Brown and Kaylee Banta.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kissing captain Nate Chew escorted by Teryn Torrez (left) and Emma Huckabey.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kissing captain Nate Chew kisses the hand of Kylie Kimbrough after she was crowned 2022 MCHS Homecoming Queen.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School's 2022 Homecoming Queen Kylie Kimbrough and her Court.
Print Headline: 2022 McDonald County Football Homecoming
