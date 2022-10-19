COURTESY PHOTO/Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and in return, he sent her a photo from his time in the service. This unidentified photo is number 4 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these heroes faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

Print Headline: Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?

