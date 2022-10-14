Lady Mustangs Win District Title

WEBB CITY -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs powered their way to an early lead and never looked back in claiming the District 7 championship with an 8-3 victory over Nevada on Thursday night in a game played at Webb City.

"It's huge," McDonald County head coach Heath Alumbaugh said after his team won the title. "Honestly, we talk about it anytime we step on the field. That's our expectation within the program and that's the community's expectation about the program. So, to be able to do that after being there in the last two and being upset ... monkey off our back right there. Just a great job by these girls coming out fighting and getting it done."

The Lady Mustangs finished runner-up to Webb City the past two years, losing last year by a 4-3 score and by a 5-0 margin the year before.

This season's championship is the fifth in school history.

Thursday night McDonald County (23-9) got off to a hot start and never looked back against Nevada (24-11), scoring four runs in their first at-bat on the strength of back-to-back home runs by Jacie Frencken and Katelynn Townsend.

Nevaeh Dodson started the game with a leadoff double and scored on a single by Carlee Cooper. Frencken then hit her two-run shot and Townsend followed with her one-run blast for a 4-0 lead.

Dodson held the Lady Tigers in check the rest of the game, allowing six hits -- three coming in a three-run third inning -- while striking out 10.

The Lady Mustangs open play in the Class 4 State Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 19, against the winner of the Oct. 15 District 8 championship game between Kearney and Platte County. Game time and location of the state tournament game won't be determined until the conclusion of district play.