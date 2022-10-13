SWC Council Approves Proposed PD Budget, Hears Reports

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council in Southwest City began reviewing its lengthy list of proposed 2023 budgets during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

First up was the Police Department's budget.

Alderman Steve Golden inquired about the $51,670 increase in expenses from this year to next.

Police Chief Bud Gow explained that, as previously discussed, the department would like to trade in a patrol vehicle for a replacement unit that is K-9 equipped.

After a brief discussion of other line items, the council voted to approve the proposed 2023 budget for the Police Department.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two motor vehicle accidents and four calls for medical assistance, as well as extinguished one hay bale fire and provided mutual aid once.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents, issued three tickets and six warnings, taken two reports, assisted with two lock-outs, provided mutual aid once, and taken 266 calls for service.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been repaving the hill on Birkes and working to cold patch Mill Street. He also said that a new breaker was installed on the Broadway water tower, the ditch has been cleaned at Blankenship Park, and the fuel pump on the one-ton pickup has gone out.

City Clerk Jenifer Anderson reported that she has been working on preparing taxes and proposed budgets.

The council voted to approve the contract with the county clerk's office in the amount of $300 for the preparation and printing of the city's property taxes.

Clerk Anderson also noted that funds for the fire department's equipment grant had been received. In order to pay for the equipment, Clerk Anderson and Mayor David Blake must first receive a cashier's check from the bank.

The council approved the use of a cashier's check to purchase the safety equipment.

She went on to inform the council that the annual Trunk or Treat event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, in Blankenship Park.

In other business, the council paid bills amounting to $21,154.84.