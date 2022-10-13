Spaghetti, Salad, Garlic Bread On Fundraiser Menu

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Those in search of a three-course meal and a deal are sure to find what they're looking for at the Southwest City Senior Center's annual spaghetti dinner and dessert auction this Friday, Oct. 15. The event will be hosted at Full Gospel Church in the Life Center.

Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread are on the menu, with a delectable dessert provided, as well, for $8 per plate.

Dinner will kick off the event, beginning at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the room will grow serious as the live dessert auction unfolds. A variety of savory and sweet baked goods will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Entertainment will be provided by The Old Town String Band of Gravette, Ark. The band will be performing bluegrass and country tunes before and after the live dessert auction, as well as during the silent auction.

Senior Center director Melissa Lance says there are a number of gift cards, a stunning breast cancer awareness bracelet, and a fresh jar of local honey available for bid, among other items.

Carryout plates will be available, orders can be placed via phone at 417-762-3410.

The Southwest City Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lunch is served, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at a cost of $4 for seniors. Curbside delivery and dine-in options are available, as well as a variety of activities that foster socialization and mental stimulation.