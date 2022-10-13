Religion: God Is Against Sin Because Sin Will Ruin You

Carter Hall was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Jerry Abercrombie greeted the congregation. Special prayers were requested for several, including Tammie, Ashton, Vernie, Christopher, the Eugene Casebolt family, and the Larry Rozell family. For Pastor Appreciation, we recognized and thanked our pastor, Mark Hall. We are blessed to have him with us at Mill Creek to bring us God's Word.

The children's Sunday school lesson taught by Terry Lett was on Noah's obedience to God, and the adult Sunday School lesson was "No Compassion," a study of Jonah 4:1-11, which reminds us that, as believers, we should celebrate God's grace being extended to all people.

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional, "Come to Me," and read Matthew 11:28. When we become weary, we may also become lonely and frustrated. Before giving up out of desperation, remember that God and only He can help you with that.

Jerry and Linda shared special praise music, "Start With Well Done," and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns. Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory.

Brother Mark read 1 Corinthians 10:1-13 and began part 2 of the sermon series, "Be Careful Out There," with Sunday's message, "I've Fallen, But I Can Get Up." Brother Mark began by telling us that sometimes there is nothing more arrogant than a Christian who gets to thinking he is a little higher and mightier. "Take heed, lest you fall. Sin finds us all."

Brother Mark told us that "God isn't down on sin because he doesn't want us to have any fun. He is against sin because sin will ruin you. Sin will find you, blind you and grind you just like it did David." He referred to 2 Samuel 11:1-2, the story of David and Bathsheba, one of the examples for our admonition.

"Sin will find you, just like it did them. The Bible is relevant. We find this story over and over today. Sin never stops. It will find you and blind you. David wasn't blind to all sin, only his own. In our eyes we justify it, but not when someone else does it. Sin will find you, blind you, and then it will grind you. David repented, but then we still have the consequences of our sin to deal with. Sin is its own punishment. It will devour you from the inside out. Be careful, take heed lest you fall. If you don't want to fall, hold on to Jesus' hand and stay out of slippery places. You gotta stay out of slippery places if you want to stay out of trouble with sin. Slippery places are everywhere. It is not God's purpose to punish us for sin, but it is His joy to cure it."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that "the Bible shows us all the faults of its people because we are people, too, and we have faults also. These stories are there for examples for us to take heed to keep us out of sin. Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians to be careful, or we will fall. Hold on to Jesus' hand and stay out of slippery places."

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord." Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Adult and children's Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible Study is Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

