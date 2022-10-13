Reece Is President Of Cornerstone 4-H Club

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Macy Reece of Southwest City is deeply involved in 4-H, serving as president of the Cornerstone 4-H Club and secretary of the McDonald County 4-H Teen Council and also taking part in several 4-H activities.

At 14, in addition to serving as an officer in two organizations, Reece is involved in a beef program, sewing, arts and crafts, cooking, hiking, and photography.

"I've been in 4-H since I could be a Clover Kid, and I've just stuck with it throughout the years," she said.

She shows two Angus heifers year-round. Their names are Penny and Princess. At the McDonald County Fair, she won Supreme Heifer, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Angus and Reserve Senior Beef Showman, she said.

"I just love being around cattle," she said, adding she has been raised around cattle. "I love putting the hard work in and seeing what I achieve with them at each show. It's really rewarding."

In her sewing program, she has made items such as quilts and travel packs and an apron. She earned Grand Champion for a shirt she sewed this year at the McDonald County Fair, and 4-H sent it to Ozark Empire at Springfield, where it received a blue ribbon.

Reece has put her creativity to work in arts and crafts. She painted a fan blade with stencils for one of her crafts. For another, she painted a wood plank that says "Show Calves Leave Hoof Prints On Your Heart."

Cooking is a 4-H skill that Reece shares with her mother by helping cook at home. In 4-H, she has made homemade pizza, spaghetti, cookies and more. She entered butterscotch cookies and cornbread in the McDonald County Fair and won Grand Champion with her cornbread, she said.

"I love cooking. I love just getting to make stuff homemade," she said.

In her hiking program, she and the group have hiked several places, including locations in Powell and Pineville, the Southwest City Cemetery, Har-Ber Village in Grove, Okla., and the Old Spanish Treasure Cave in Sulphur Springs, Ark.

"It's a lot of fun because you get to go and explore new places you haven't been," she said. "You get to learn new things, and that's always fun."

As for her photography, she loves taking photos of cows, sunsets and other things around the farm, she said. A photo she took of her dog, Wrangler, earned Grand Champion at the McDonald County Fair.

"I love taking pictures of stuff in nature and taking pictures of cows, because I love cows," she said.

Asked what 4-H means to her, she said it means learning new things, getting involved in the community, and service. She added the club always serves at the spaghetti dinner at the Southwest City Senior Center. They have also planted flowers at Main Street and Broadway, and they pick up trash on Old Timers Day weekends, she said.

Regarding her activities, she said, "I think all of them will serve me in the future because I've learned responsibility and leadership."

She said she had learned responsibility through keeping a record book at the fair, and she has learned leadership by helping younger 4-H members with their projects.

In the upcoming 4-H year, she said, she hopes to continue being president of her club and to continue being secretary or even vice president or president of the Teen Council.