Pineville’s Fourth Annual Fall Festival Deemed Success

PINEVILLE -- Pineville's fourth annual fall festival, an event filled with games, contests, music and more was deemed a success by city leaders, with hundreds of attendees seen throughout the day.

At the festival, several vendors sold handmade goods, children played on bounce houses, and attendees were able to purchase an array of foods ranging from funnel cakes to barbecued pork and Indian frybread.

Melissa Ziemianin, Pineville city clerk, said she never imagined the event would be as successful as it was on Oct. 8.

"When I envisioned the fall festival four years ago, I never dreamed it would grow to what it has," Ziemianin said.

Ziemianin thanked festival volunteers, noting the day couldn't have been accomplished without them.

"Each and every year, you guys put your hearts and souls into this, and I greatly appreciate you," Ziemianin said in a message to several festival volunteers.

The city posted on its Facebook page following the note, "The City of Pineville would like to thank all committee members, volunteers, vendors, parents, kids, and all the people and businesses who donated for the door prizes and made the Fourth Annual Fall Festival a wonderful event," city representatives said.

Singers Kenny Ray Horton and Leanna Schlessman played during the event, with many community members noting their excitement for the performances.

Elizabeth Grammer, owner and operator of Lizzy G's Food Truck, said on the event's page, "We just wanted to tell y'all what an amazing day we had today," Grammer said. "It was nice to see so many smiling, happy faces. We're honored to have been a small part of the festival for the past four years, and we're looking forward to many more."

City employees said they plan to host another festival next year, looking for ways to make the event bigger and better than before.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kids of all ages play in the game section at the festival, free of charge. The game section was compiled of three bounce houses/slides, nine square and cornhole.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kenny Ray Horton sings at Pinevilleâ€™s Fall Festival. Horton played country music, encouraging event attendees to sing along.

