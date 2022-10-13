Pineville Approves Variance, Annexation

PINEVILLE -- At a short meeting of the Pineville Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, the board approved a variance for a double-wide trailer and a voluntary annexation of property into the city.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said there is a lot on W Highway where a single-wide trailer was sold, and the owners wanted to put in a double-wide. The trailer is older than allowed by city ordinance, however, it has been remodeled and looks nice, Sweeten said, and the board could grant a variance. He added the tongue and wheels would be removed and the trailer would be set on a block foundation.

The board approved the variance.

Also, the board looked at a voluntary annexation of property at 1719 W Highway. Sweeten noted there was a public hearing on the annexation at the last public meeting of the board.

The annexation was approved.

During the mayor's report, Sweeten said the turnout for the fall festival was great. He said he thought everyone in the city was involved, and there had been no negative comments. He estimated there were some 70 vendors at the event.

He also told the board that, on Oct. 22, the Big Sugar Gravel Bike Race would come through the town. Last year's race brought 500 bicyclists to the town, and this year 1,000 are expected, he said. Some traffic control and volunteers will be needed, he said. The race is 100 miles and begins and ends in Bentonville, Ark.

In other business, the board approved bills totaling $164,814. The amount included a payment on the Big Sugar water line, a snow plow that was purchased several months ago, the ice machine that was recently purchased, and parts for the water line improvement on Jesse James Road, according to City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin.