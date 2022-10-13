Noel Discusses O’Reilly Building, WCA Bid, Other Business

NOEL -- The city of Noel, at its meeting on October 11, considered using the old O'Reilly building for the marshal's office, a Waste Management Co. bid, and fire hydrant issues.

The council voted to use the old O'Reilly building in town for the new marshal's office. Mayor Terry Lance said the building would be a suitable fit for the next two to five years. Lance noted the main drawback with the building is the lack of parking but that there is no better option currently available. The building will need roof repair, which is estimated to cost about $40,000.

The city voted to accept a bid from Waste Management Co., thus ending its contract with CARDS Recycling and Waste Management. A thirty-day notice will be sent to CARDS, with WCA taking over service for the city following the 30-day period. WCA will have a two-day pickup process across the city. The new service will cost citizens more, raising the current trash bill of $14.15 to $18.35. WCA will offer a citywide cleanup day, as stated within its contract -- something that CARDS did not offer. The current bid proposes a five-year contract; however, the city is proposing a two-year contract instead.

The city voted to schedule a work session to work on next year's budget for the end of the month, Oct. 25. The council will have three sessions dedicated to working on the budget for next year.

Bids for the current marshal's office, located at 118 Gratz Street, will soon be public. The city had the land surveyed for property easements, although the property may be resurveyed. A deed for the title will be written following a survey.

Preventative maintenance is being done in various areas of the city, as well as winterizing efforts. Generators are being prepared for the upcoming winter months. Cory Nelson, a street department employee who was hired a month and a half ago, is working on several projects in Noel. Nelson said a new Christmas banner is to be ordered and parts of East Main Street will soon be repainted.

A fire on Harmony Street put firefighters in a difficult situation when the valve to a hydrant needed for water was turned off. On-board water on the truck allowed firefighters to put the fire out. Various hydrant issues have been reported, with hydrant maintenance schedule to occur. The privately owned hydrant may not have been flow-tested and cannot be flow tested by city employees.

The next city meeting is scheduled to be held on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Noel City Hall.