Mustangs Find Offense In Victory

The McDonald County boys soccer team snapped a five-game losing skid on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Marshfield on Senior Night on Tuesday at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs had not won since a 3-2 win at Greenwood on Sept. 19 and had suffered several heartbreaking losses, including a 2-1 setback against Cassville on Oct. 4, followed by a loss at Willard in penalty kicks on Thursday.

The common trend was a lack of offensive production as the Mustangs tallied only three goals in that stretch.

"The past few weeks we have been playing really well but unable to score goals," said McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey. "Tonight we were able to find the space to exploit and get some shots off.

"Soccer is one of those games where you can play really well and still lose and that's what the past few weeks have felt like, playing really good, competitive, just not able to get the win."

Francisco Blancas scored about 15 minutes into the first half on a penalty kick, which was awarded because of a Marshfield handball, to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

About 15 minutes into the second half, the Mustangs went up 2-0 when a cross from Giovanni Gonzalez found the head of Oscar Mora for a 2-0 lead.

"Oscar has been really cloe to scoring the past few matches off that exact same cross," Haikey said. "Good to see him get the goal."

Blancas scored his second goal of the match a few minutes later. His right-footed shot was to the left of the keeper on the attack and he bent it into the far left corner. Cesar Diaz assisted on the goal.

"Blancas' second goal was world class," Haikey said.

The Mustangs improved to 5-9 overall and 1-3 in Big 8 Conference play.

Willard 2, MCHS 1 (5-4 PKs)

Willard defeated the Mustangs, 5-4, in the penality kicks portion to earn the win at Willard.

Up next

The Mustangs are scheduled to host Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday, Oct. 18, followed by a home match against Joplin on Oct. 20.