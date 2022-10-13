McDonald County Press Obituaries For Oct. 13, 2022

Carol Kay Coe

March 28, 1945

Oct. 3, 2022

Carol Kay Coe, 77, of Goodman, Mo., died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., after a brief illness.

She was born March 18, 1945, in Leedy, Okla. to Stanley and Lois Evelyn (Moss) Pridemore. She was raised in McDonald County, Missouri, where she attended elementary and high school. She furthered her education at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., graduating with an associate's degree in education. On Dec. 30, 1961, in Casey, Iowa, she married Roger Coe. They resided in Iowa until moving to Goodman in 1970. She was employed by Talbot Wire in Neosho for 13 years and served as assistant postmaster in Goodman. She enjoyed reading, fishing, tending to her flowerbeds and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Roger Coe, on April 29, 2021; and two siblings, Betty Woodard, Lewis Pridemore.

She is survived by her five children, Georgene Austin (David) of Neosho, Leroy Coe, Stanley Coe, Della Hobbs (Mitchell), Michael Coe, all of Goodman; 16 grandchildren; a brother, Dale Pridemore of Tiff City, Mo.; and two sisters, Opal Oberlechner of Asbury, Mo., Rose Hines of Goodman.

A visitation was held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Connie L. Martin

Nov. 26, 1945

Oct. 9, 2022

Connie L. Martin, 76, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Freeman Neosho Hospital.

She was born Nov. 26, 1945, in Stella, Mo., to Homer and Melissa (Beaver) Herrell. She grew up in the Anderson area and graduated from Anderson High School in 1963. She worked for Sunbeam in Neosho and then at Medicalodge. She enjoyed working on her dairy farm and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bob Mahurin; her second husband, Leon Martin; and two stepdaughters, Sandy Martin and Stephanie Martin Stone.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Hembree (Jerry) of Seneca; a son, Hershell Mahurin of Anderson; three stepdaughters, Sheri Litom (Jeremy) of Mabelvale, Ark., Courtney Summerville (Todd) of North Little Rock, Ark., Leauna Davidson (Steve) of West Siloam Springs, Ark; 15 grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Herrell of Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the Ozark Funeral Home Chapel in Anderson with Pastor Mark Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery near Stella, Mo. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 13, at the funeral home.

Kenneth Martin Russell

Feb. 14, 1940

Sept. 30, 2022

Kenneth "Kenny" Martin Russell, 82, died at his home on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

He was born Feb. 14, 1940, near Flint, Mich., in Genesee County. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years, from 1958-1964. He was a retired over-the-road truck driver and drove locally for eight years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Letha Slater Russell and Martin Leslie Russell; and his younger brother, Kerry Leigh Russell.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda P. Russell.

No services are planned at this time.