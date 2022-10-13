Local 4-H Kids Participate In Projects, Events

PHOTO COURTESY OF MCDONALD COUNTY 4-H McDonald County 4-H was awarded one of the FCS Shaping Rural Missouri Grants this past year and the 4-H’ers utilized the money to help landscape a few locations in the county. 4-H members worked in Southwest City, Anderson, and in Pineville by weeding overgrown areas, planting new flowers and mulching at their project sites. One of the main focus areas was at the Historical Courthouse in Pineville, MO. The 4-H’ers were excited to complete this project and were overjoyed to help out the Historical Society.

