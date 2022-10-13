Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Local Prints Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Local 4-H Kids Participate In Projects, Events

October 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MCDONALD COUNTY 4-H Courtney Keaton and Rhett Keaton both won Showmanship in their respective division at the Missouri State Fair.


McDonald County 4-H photos

  photo  PHOTO COURTESY OF MCDONALD COUNTY 4-H McDonald County 4-H was awarded one of the FCS Shaping Rural Missouri Grants this past year and the 4-H’ers utilized the money to help landscape a few locations in the county. 4-H members worked in Southwest City, Anderson, and in Pineville by weeding overgrown areas, planting new flowers and mulching at their project sites. One of the main focus areas was at the Historical Courthouse in Pineville, MO. The 4-H’ers were excited to complete this project and were overjoyed to help out the Historical Society.
  
  photo  PHOTO COURTESY OF MCDONALD COUNTY 4-H McDonald County 4-H members unload mulch into a cart
  
  photo  PHOTO COURTESY OF MCDONALD COUNTY 4-H Rhett Keaton exhibited his Percentage Simmental Bull at the Missouri State Fair and came home with the Champion Simmental Bull in the junior show and the open show.
  
  photo  PHOTO COURTESY OF MCDONALD COUNTY 4-H Kennedy Blood works on a project with McDonald County 4-H.
  


Print Headline: Local 4-H kids participate in projects, events

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT