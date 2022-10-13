Leach, Price Pace MCHS In Meet At The Rock

WHITE ROCK -- The Carthage boys and Webb City girls cross country squads ran to victory in their respective races at the McDonald County Meet at the Rock held Saturday at the course located next to White Rock Elementary School in White Rock.

"Everybody ran very well," said McDonald County coach Ashleigh Griffin. "We changed the course as a whole this year to try to make it a flatter, faster course than the previous year. I think it did help, even adding on the time from the course being short we still had plenty of what probably would have been PRs. But I think everyone ran very well."

Griffin said because the course was originally marked incorrectly it became a slightly shorter race. Also, the location of an underground sewer drain caused problems with the electronic finish line equipment, forcing race officials to move the finish line away from the drain.

"I messed up in marking the course (Friday) so it ended up being 2.9 miles instead of 3.1," Griffin said, "but everybody runs the same race in the grand scheme of things. That doesn't change. And evidently there's a sewer underneath where we were going to put the finish line and, for some reason, it messed with the electrical timing system and we couldn't put the finish line there. We had to move it up maybe 200 feet. But it is what it is at this point."

Carthage won the senior boys' race with 28 points on the strength of second-, third- and fourth-place finishes from its top three runners.

Webb City junior Evan Stevens finished first overall in 14:45.87. That finish propelled his team into second place with 47 points. Lamar finished third with 52 points and McDonald County fourth with 113. Neosho (127) and Aurora (162) came in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Senior Hunter Leach paced the Mustangs with a 12-place time of 16:33.96. Junior Caleb Garvin finished 19th overall in 17:22.52 and Lane Pratt 25th in 17:35.42.

McDonald County's other finishers included freshman Devon Hickman (3oth) in 17:55.28; sophomore Corbin Holly (31st) in 18:07.23; freshman Mason Burton (38th) in 18:51.11; senior Cross Spencer (39th) in 18:55.87; junior Devin Stone (42nd) in 19:07.48; and junior Tyler Rochrock (45th) in 19:56.03

"We had a handful under 19 minutes, which is what we have to have at conference and district to do what we need to do," said Griffin. "So, even with it being a shorter course, they feel what it feels like to run that time and I hope they can repeat it."

Senior Girls

In the girls' race, Webb City's top finisher, freshman Brooke Hedger, finished third in 19:09.14, but the real damage was done when her teammates came in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth to lock up a 29-point finish and propel the Lady Cardinals to the title on the girls' side.

Neosho (52 points) ended up in second when sophomore Chloe Wood finished first in the team scoring with a time of 18:11.79 with teammate Riley Kemna, a junior, close behind in second with a time of 18:55.51.

Lamar senior Kiersten Potter actually won the race with a time of 17:52.65. However, since her team did not have enough individual entries she was not competing for team points.

Carthage took third with 54 points and Liberal fourth with 94.

McDonald County senior Anna Belle Price, who finished 18th overall, paced the Lady Mustangs with a time of 21:36.42. Also finishing for McDonald County were junior Madison Burton (26th) in 22:37.06; freshman Kate Cheney (27th) in 22:45.25; and sophomore Clara Horton (30th) in 23:02.35.

"Anna Belle stood out and did really well," Griffin said of the Lady Mustang senior. "With the time conversion she would have had close to a season best. She had a 21:30, so I'd say if you added about 1:45 it would put her at a season best for her."

Griffin said the Lady Mustangs may have been a little leg weary, but she was still "very impressed" with their efforts on the tough course.

"This was our third meet in a week basically," she said. "We ran Chili Pepper in Fayetteville last Saturday, Cassville on Tuesday and then this one today. It's hard, and I think some of them felt that. It was a lot on their legs."

When asked about her boys and girls varsity squads overall, Griffin said, "I thought they did a good job. I'm very impressed with their times."

Junior Varsity

McDonald County was represented in the junior varsity race (which combined both male and female runners while scoring them separately) by three male runners and one female.

"All three of those boys ran very well," said Griffin. "Kyler Goewert, a freshman, medaled in the race for a top-20 finish and freshmen Wyatt Wilkinson and Landon Ball both got big (personal-record finishes). And in the girls' race Keelie Hazlewood, a junior, was running in her last race of the season this year and she PR'ed by two minutes. She did a great job."

Junior High

McDonald County Junior High's boys squad finished second our of six scoring teams with 77 points to first-place finisher Carthage Junior High's total of 18.

Webb City Junior High won the girls' race with 15 points to Carthage Junior High's 55 points.

Up next

McDonald County's varsity cross country teams are off until the conference race on Oct. 18 in Aurora.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Anthony Wilkinson and Dillion Hatfield lead the way off the starting line during the junior high boys' race at Saturday's Meet at The Rock in White Rock.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lady Mustang senior Anna Belle Price was the top finisher for her team at Saturday's Meet at The Rock cross country race in White Rock.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kenzie Horton negotiates a curve on the course during Saturday's cross country race for senior girls at the Meet at The Rock in White Rock.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County runners Devon Hickman, Corbin Holly and Caleb Garvin take advantage of a flat straightaway to gain ground on the competition during Saturday's Meet at The Rock cross country race in White Rock.

