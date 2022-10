Land Transfers

Tommy L. Beck and Betty J. Beck to Travis Cary and Taylor B. Vanwhy. Riverside Addition. Lot 15. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeffrey Napier, Trisha Napier and Mikala Mustain to Robert Thomas Leach. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Jackie Lynn, Margie Lynn, Chet Sexson and Susan Sexson to Chet Sexson and Susan Sexson. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Blk. 11, Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

John H. Page and Nancy Page to Michelle Roughton. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 30 and Sec. 29, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. Bella Ridge Estates. Blk. 2, Lot 1 through Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

The John and Elaine Van Dyken Living Trust Dated September 5, 2006, and Trustee Elaine E. Van Dyken to The Elaine Van Dyken Living Trust Dated March 9, 2022, Trustee Elaine Van Dyken and Trustee Linda Kay Howerton. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Durham Sub-division. Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Beverly Kay Martin to Tina Shadwick Hoskins. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 32 and Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jozsef Csige and Viola Hovarth-Cisge to Amber Brownfield. Tara Addition. Lot 20 and Lot 21. McDonald County, Mo.

Randi M. Woods, Randy Waldo and Dakota Waldo to Randi Waldo and Dakota Waldo. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Roy Roughton and Ruth Ann Roughton to Jeremy Murray. Skyline Acres. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

John H. West and Debra L. West to John Smutzer and Karon Smutzer. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Harry B. Taylor and Myli Taylor to Travis Arnold and Jennifer Arnold. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Claude John Malone and Mary Donise Malone to The Outlaw Ridge Revocable Trust Dated September 27, 2022. Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Edna Crosby and Vernon Crosby, deceased, to Matthew Allen Morgan and Sara Estelle Morgan. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Rudolfo Joaquin Gonzalez to Joshua Hemingway and Trashell Hemingway. Glick 1st Addition. Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Creek LLC to Eddie Ford and Lezie Ford. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Markett A. Harvey and Roger Harvey to Mahlon Richardson. Sec. 21, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Elizabeth Ballard and Fred Ballard, deceased, to Elisa Gallegos. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Cory R. Gray to Richard Thomas. Sec. 18, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Mickey D. Mason to Mickey Mason Trust. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.