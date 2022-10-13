Lady Mustangs Win Five-Set Thriller

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's volleyball team appeared to be well on its way to a sweep victory of Cassville on Tuesday night, leading 2-0 after the first two sets.

Cassville stormed back to take the next two sets and force a fifth and deciding game, but the Lady Mustangs dug deep to pull out a 16-14 victory in the final set and earn a 3-2 (25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 16-14) Big 8 West Conference win on Senior Night inside Mustang Arena.

"This was the first match all year that we've gone five," said McDonald County coach Logan Grab. "Our kids, a lot of them have not had that experience at all. There's a couple who played varsity last year that had that experience, but to rally back from that, especially when that was something that we struggled with at the beginning of the season, it was really good to see them have some grit and finish at the end."

The Lady Mustangs improved to 7-18-1 overall and finished 3-3 in Big 8 West play.

"Even though it was not picture perfect by any means," Grab said, "we were really excited to get that win."

The Lady Mustangs had multiple kills for Layla Wallain, Megan Elwood and Madison Parker along with aces from Hay Nay Way, Elwood and Jayden Forcum to role to a big lead and win in the first set.

The Lady Mustangs led most of the second set, but a late Cassville rally had the Wildcats in front, 21-18, after back-to-back aces from Madison Halterman.

A kill from Kayana Fields and an ace from Savannah Leib got McDonald County within 21-20, but Cassville scored two straight points to go up 23-20. However, McDonald County scored the final five points with Cassville committing four straight errors and River Killion serving an ace for the 25-23 win in set two.

Cassville blasted out to an 8-0 start in the third set and never trailed in a 25-20 victory.

The Lady Wildcats scored the final four points of the fourth set to rally for a 25-22 victory and force the fifth game.

McDonald County had a 9-6 lead in the fifth set, but Cassville fought back to tie the match at 14 after a big kill from Emerson Grossman.

But the Lady Wildcats were called for a lift to give McDonald County a 15-14 lead. Carlie Martin then served an ace for the match-winner.

Leib finished with nine kills to lead McDonald County, while Martin, Elwood and Wallain each had six kills.

Way led defensively with 42 digs, while Martin had 19 and Elwood 14.

Forcum had 30 assists, and the Lady Mustangs served a total of 12 aces in the match.

"We utilized everyone on the bench," Grab said. "Some of those players had not seen a lot of varsity court time that we put in, so it was really exciting to see them step into those roles and to help out."

Grossman led Cassville (2-20, 1-5) with 16 kills.

"She's a very powerful hitter, and if they're in system and get her set up, it's bound to be a pretty good hit," Grab said. "Absolutely, she's a very strong offensive weapon for them."

Webb City 3, MCHS 0

Webb City handed the Lady Mustangs a 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 loss on Monday at Mustang Arena.

Savannah Leib had nine kills and two blocks to lead McDonald County, while Madison Parker had four.

Hay Nay Way had six digs.

McDonald County 3, East Newton 0

The Lady Mustangs swept past East Newton, 25-13, 25-22, 26-24, for a Big 8 West Conference win on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Savannah Leib led with eight kills and five blocks, while Layla Wallain and Carlie Martin each had five.

Jayden Forcum had 29 assists, while Hay Nay Way had 27 digs.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs will host the Mustang Volleyball Classic on Saturday before playing Marshfield at home on Tuesday.