Lady Mustangs Top Monett, Face Webb City In District Semis

WEBB CITY -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4, District 7, softball tournament by defeating the Monett Lady Cubs, 2-0, Tuesday evening at Webb City.

The Lady Mustangs, seeded second in the tournament, were to face host and third-seed Webb City Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Webb City advanced to the semifinal game with McDonald County by virtue of a 7-0 shutout of sixth-seeded Bolivar in a game played Tuesday night. Earlier Tuesday it was fourth-seeded Willard knocking out fifth-seeded Carl Junction, 14-3. Willard advances to take on top-seeded Nevada, which earned a bye into the semifinals by winning the conference race, in a game that was scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

(Further details of Tuesday's quarterfinal games were not available at press time.)

Carthage Tournament

CARTHAGE -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs posted softball wins over Jefferson City, Monett and Booneville on Saturday while competing in the Carthage Tournament.

The Lady Mustangs relied on a steady dose of strong pitching, solid defense and potent hitting to shut out Jefferson City, 4-0, while routing Monett, 15-1, and blanking Booneville, 11-0.

Junior hurler Nevaeh Dodson pitched a no-hitter against Jefferson City, striking out 17 while walking three. She received offensive support in the form of one run in the top of the first inning, two more in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the sixth en route to the shutout.

Katelynn Townsend notched two doubles and a single while driving in a team-high two runs. Dodson added a single and double and an RBI while Jacie Frencken drove in a run on two singles. Analisa Ramirez added a single to her team's hit total, and Dodson and Amanda Pacheco each drew a walk.

McDonald County's Vivianne Latham stepped into the circle to pitch her team to its 15-1 win over Monett.

The sophomore allowed only four hits while walking four and striking out one.

The Lady Mustangs scored a run in the top of the first inning before running away with the win on the strength of a six-run second inning, a two-run third and a six-run fifth, with Monett scratching for a single run in the bottom of the fifth.

McDonald County pounded out 14 hits in the game, with Maggie Pratt (three singles) and Carlee Cooper (two singles and a double) getting three hits each. Frencken and Ramirez each hit a single and double, Townsend two singles, and Natalie Gillming and Pacheco a single apiece.

Gillming drove in a team-high four runs while scoring twice. Frencken drove in three runs, Cooper and Townsend two each and Malia Diaz and Ramirez one apiece. Cooper scored three times, while Dodson, Frencken, Townsend and Pratt joined Gillming with two runs scored each. Ramirez and Pacheco each scored a run.

Each team committed three errors, with Monett leaving eight runners on base and McDonald County seven.

The Lady Mustangs scored all 11 of their runs in the first four innings to race past Boonville, 11-0. They picked up three runs in the top of the first inning before adding two in the third and six in the fourth.

Dodson earned the five-inning victory in the circle, allowing only a single to go with 14 strikeouts for the win.

Cooper was again hot at the plate with two singles and a triple while crossing the plate three times and driving in two.

Frencken, who also scored three times, slapped two doubles while also driving in two runs. Gillming drove in a pair of runs with a single and a double, while Dodson, Ramirez, Pratt and Anissa Ramirez each scored a run. Townsend, who hit a double, also brought in a pair of runs.