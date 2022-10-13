Homecoming Court Profiles Shared

Flower Girl
Name: Claire Stark
Parents: Joe and Joelle Stark
Grade: Pre-K, Anderson, 5 years old
What do you want to be when you grow up: Veterinarian
Message to the mustangs: Show us some touchdowns!
Flower Girl
Name: Charleigh Haymaker
Parents: Doug and Samantha Haymaker
Grade: Pre-K, Rocky Comfort, 4 years old
What do you want to be when you grow up: Firefighter
Message to the mustangs: Go Mustangs!
Crown Bearer
Name: JD St. Clair
Parents: Logan and Callie St. Clair, Pineville, Mo.
Grade: Early Childhood, Pineville, 4 years old
What do you want to be when you grow up: Work with my dad!
Message to the mustangs: Take them down!
Queen Candidate
Name: Kylie Kimbrough
Parents: Cody Kimbrough and Stacey Roberts
Grade: 12
What are you involved in at MCHS: MC Pom captain, competitive dance, member of NHS, president of our senior class.
What are your plans for after high school: My future plans are undecided at this time, but I am planning to further my education and find something I love doing.
Message to the mustangs: Cheering you guys on the past four years has given me some of the best memories from high school. Let's beat the Indians! Let's go Mustangs!
Queen Candidate
Name: Kalista Morris
Parents: Monica Vela and Kasey Morris
Grade: 12
What are you involved in at MCHS: NHS, SNHS, Rho Kappa, S.A.L.T., FFA, student council and varsity cheer.
What are your plans for after high school: After high school, I plan to attend college to receive my BSN and continue to a career as a flight nurse.
Message to the mustangs: I am so happy I have been able to cheer you boys on all of these years! Let's go out and kick some Indian butt! Love you guys!
Queen Candidate
Name: Skylor Taylor
Parents: Jerry Taylor, Deborah Taylor
Grade: 12
What are you involved in at MCHS: DECA, JAG, cheerleading.
What are your plans for after high school: I plan to cheer for U of A and go into real estate.
Message to the mustangs: I have always loved cheering for you guys every game. It's my favorite thing to do. Go play hard and know you are making everyone so proud.
Freshman Attendant
Name: Carlie Martin
Parents: Nick and Ashlie Martin
Grade: 9
What are you involved in at MCHS: Volleyball, basketball and S.A.L.T.
What are your plans for after high school: Go to college.
Message to the mustangs: Work hard and kick butt out there boys! Let's not let any clips of this game end up on MaxPreps!
Sophomore Attendant
Name: Rylee Anderson
Parents: Casey Slinkard and Dallas Sprouse
Grade: 10
What are you involved in at MCHS: FFA, SNHS, basketball, football manager.
What are your plans for after high school: Go to the University of Arkansas.
Message to the mustangs: Let's go boys and let's go get another W on our turf.
Junior Attendant
Name: Teea Corcoran
Parents: Eric and Ashley Corcoran
Grade: 11
What are you involved in at MCHS: Volleyball, student council, NHS, SNHS, yearbook, FCA and Rho Kappa.
What are your plans for after high school: After high school, I want to attend PA school or medical school and work in the neonatal field.
Message to the mustangs: Play tough and play together; you've got this! Take those Indians down!