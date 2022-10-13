Homecoming Court Profiles Shared

Flower Girl

Name: Claire Stark

Parents: Joe and Joelle Stark

Grade: Pre-K, Anderson, 5 years old

What do you want to be when you grow up: Veterinarian

Message to the mustangs: Show us some touchdowns!

Flower Girl

Name: Charleigh Haymaker

Parents: Doug and Samantha Haymaker

Grade: Pre-K, Rocky Comfort, 4 years old

What do you want to be when you grow up: Firefighter

Message to the mustangs: Go Mustangs!

Crown Bearer

Name: JD St. Clair

Parents: Logan and Callie St. Clair, Pineville, Mo.

Grade: Early Childhood, Pineville, 4 years old

What do you want to be when you grow up: Work with my dad!

Message to the mustangs: Take them down!

Queen Candidate

Name: Kylie Kimbrough

Parents: Cody Kimbrough and Stacey Roberts

Grade: 12

What are you involved in at MCHS: MC Pom captain, competitive dance, member of NHS, president of our senior class.

What are your plans for after high school: My future plans are undecided at this time, but I am planning to further my education and find something I love doing.

Message to the mustangs: Cheering you guys on the past four years has given me some of the best memories from high school. Let's beat the Indians! Let's go Mustangs!

Queen Candidate

Name: Kalista Morris

Parents: Monica Vela and Kasey Morris

Grade: 12

What are you involved in at MCHS: NHS, SNHS, Rho Kappa, S.A.L.T., FFA, student council and varsity cheer.

What are your plans for after high school: After high school, I plan to attend college to receive my BSN and continue to a career as a flight nurse.

Message to the mustangs: I am so happy I have been able to cheer you boys on all of these years! Let's go out and kick some Indian butt! Love you guys!

Queen Candidate

Name: Skylor Taylor

Parents: Jerry Taylor, Deborah Taylor

Grade: 12

What are you involved in at MCHS: DECA, JAG, cheerleading.

What are your plans for after high school: I plan to cheer for U of A and go into real estate.

Message to the mustangs: I have always loved cheering for you guys every game. It's my favorite thing to do. Go play hard and know you are making everyone so proud.

Freshman Attendant

Name: Carlie Martin

Parents: Nick and Ashlie Martin

Grade: 9

What are you involved in at MCHS: Volleyball, basketball and S.A.L.T.

What are your plans for after high school: Go to college.

Message to the mustangs: Work hard and kick butt out there boys! Let's not let any clips of this game end up on MaxPreps!

Sophomore Attendant

Name: Rylee Anderson

Parents: Casey Slinkard and Dallas Sprouse

Grade: 10

What are you involved in at MCHS: FFA, SNHS, basketball, football manager.

What are your plans for after high school: Go to the University of Arkansas.

Message to the mustangs: Let's go boys and let's go get another W on our turf.

Junior Attendant

Name: Teea Corcoran

Parents: Eric and Ashley Corcoran

Grade: 11

What are you involved in at MCHS: Volleyball, student council, NHS, SNHS, yearbook, FCA and Rho Kappa.

What are your plans for after high school: After high school, I want to attend PA school or medical school and work in the neonatal field.

Message to the mustangs: Play tough and play together; you've got this! Take those Indians down!

