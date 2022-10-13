Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Edmund A. Sideravage vs. Julie G. Caylor. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Janaleen Lihpai. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Anabeli M. Hernandez. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.

Ethan D. Strickland. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Mora J. Almaras. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Canaan R. Auch. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $260.

Carson R. Brock. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Alejandro Campos. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jonathan R. Cantrell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Bryan K. Cooper. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Vanessa R. Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Whitney Lynn Garrison. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

John C. Grubb. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $88.50.

Vanessa N. Hassell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Troy Thomas. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jessica L. Lewis. Suit on account.

Anna L. Spears vs. Rhonda G. McIntire. Unlawful detainer.

James C. Ray Revocable Trust Vs. Jami Dennis. Rent and possession.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Stephanie F. Zinn et al. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Alan D. Watkins. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Frank Pattengill. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Nida Abdullah. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

LaQuavian T. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jordan J. Sweeney. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left into alley/private road/driveway.

Nicholas Anthony Russo. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Karen A. Joseph. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Conrad J. Meier. Unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle, building.

Nathan Beebe. Failure to register as a sex offender.

Embi Laeo. Endanger the welfare of a child -- sexual conduct.

Maura Sandi Lemus Cifuentes. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Rosalio Espada. Domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Kelly Waeltz. Passing bad check.

Lindsey K. Hardin. Theft/stealing.

Lynda K. Warren. Passing bad check.

Jason Polk McAdams. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and resisting/interfering arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Trevor Levi Reinke. Domestic assault.

Kelsi Marie Russell. Unlawful receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Marilyn R. Busker et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. James Butcher. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Raymond Woolard vs Lanny W. Caplinger et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Rowdy Cooper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Dana Cox. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christopher Crosby et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Brandy J. Crosby. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Mary Greenup. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group vs. William P. Howard et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Keith D. Kohley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. William Krall. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital LLC vs. Kevin Krunze. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Ruby L. Ayers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Ulyses Alberto Bail Villatoro. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $178.

Michael D. Bell. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $189.50.

Aldo S. Calles Ronquillo. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Elias Castro. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Kristopher Clark. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Andrea Lyn Collins. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Bryan K. Cooper. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Lee T. Deatherage. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Sara J. Divine. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Carlos Dominguez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Eric R. Favela. Authorized or knowingly permitted person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal rights. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Michael J. Garcia. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $39.50.

Samuel P. Henley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Madison J. Holt. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 0f 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Michael C. Jefferson. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. One year unsupervised probation.

Van L. Lian Kung. Use game fish for bait and fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $99.

Felonies:

Dennis A. Batson. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Christopher Paul House. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.