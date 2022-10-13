Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday night, Oct. 14. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Stella Senior Center Monday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will have a "Fifties Dance" Monday night, Oct. 17. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and a buffet-style meal will be served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with The Copper Creek Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for information.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be music and a potluck dinner starting at 5 p.m.

A presentation on driving safely will be held at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The center's address is 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. For additional information, call 417-475-3511.

Oak Hollow Pumpkin Patch

Oak Hollow Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. The Pumpkin Patch is located at 263 S. Oakwood Trail in Noel. Follow the Oak Hill Pumpkin Patch signs starting at Highway 71 north of Walmart in Jane. Included is a country store filled with homemade items, including fall items, Christmas decorations, baked goods, and much more. There will be activities for all ages, such as face painting, free hayrides, plus pumpkins for purchase and painting. Don't forget to visit the petting area and the photo area for that perfect fall family photo. There will also be food -- your choice of a pulled pork sandwich plate or hot dog plate. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Arkansas Baptist Children's Home.