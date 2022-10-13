Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 19

Trevor Levi Reinke, 25, Anderson, domestic assault

Sept. 20

Jessica Ann Cammarco, 30, no address given, passing bad check

Sept. 21

Rodney Lee Jones, 56, Pineville, domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child

Amber Jo McGuire, 37, Rocky Comfort, endangering the welfare of a child

Amanda Michelle Mefford, 31, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Sept. 22

Delan Ray Tucker, 19, Southwest City, exceeded posted speed limit

Sept. 23

Alexandria Ruth Peck, 35, Noel, shoplifting

Scott Paul Powell, 45, Noel, domestic assault

Sept. 24

Kody Ryan Layton, 36, Goodman, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license

Jeremiah Moody, 40, Goodman, assault and harassment

Axel S. Stanek, 31, Anderson, probation violation, trespassing, theft/stealing and assault