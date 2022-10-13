Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 19
Trevor Levi Reinke, 25, Anderson, domestic assault
Sept. 20
Jessica Ann Cammarco, 30, no address given, passing bad check
Sept. 21
Rodney Lee Jones, 56, Pineville, domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child
Amber Jo McGuire, 37, Rocky Comfort, endangering the welfare of a child
Amanda Michelle Mefford, 31, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Sept. 22
Delan Ray Tucker, 19, Southwest City, exceeded posted speed limit
Sept. 23
Alexandria Ruth Peck, 35, Noel, shoplifting
Scott Paul Powell, 45, Noel, domestic assault
Sept. 24
Kody Ryan Layton, 36, Goodman, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license
Jeremiah Moody, 40, Goodman, assault and harassment
Axel S. Stanek, 31, Anderson, probation violation, trespassing, theft/stealing and assault